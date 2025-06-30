[Watch] Woman Allegedly Steals Phone From MIXUE Worker In Cheras

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman has been accused of stealing a mobile phone belonging to a worker at a popular bubble tea chain in Cheras, Selangor, with the incident captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).

The 16-second video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a woman in a black headscarf taking a smartphone that was left charging at the MIXUE outlet in Cheras Trader Square.

The footage shows the woman initially observing the device before quickly grabbing it when no staff or customers were nearby.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday at 9:50 pm, according to a social media post by the phone’s owner, who has appealed for the device’s return before taking further legal action.

It was also claimed that a police report had been made.

A screenshot of the alleged incident posted on social media. (Pix: Facebook/info.semasa)

Public Condemns ‘Brazen Theft’ In Viral Video

“Please help if anyone recognises this individual to return the smartphone. A police report has been made,” the post read.

The video has drawn strong reactions from the public, with many expressing shock at the brazen theft.

“Her face is clearly visible, how embarrassing. Think about her parents, who will also be affected. When she gets caught, she’ll face the consequences,” commented one user..

Another user wrote: “Pretty face, but what a shame. Bad behaviour, sticky fingers and can’t resist seeing anything valuable. Don’t know whose wife or partner this is. Just embarrassing others.”

It remains unclear whether the suspect has been identified or apprehended, as no official statement has been released regarding the case.

