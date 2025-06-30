[Watch] Perfect Students Rejected By University of Malaya, Then Offered RM500K Alternative – MCA Demands Answers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has issued a direct challenge to the University of Malaya (UM) to provide transparent data on its dual admission system, following allegations that academically excellent students are being rejected through merit-based pathways only to be offered the same degree at significantly higher fees.

The controversy centres on UM’s two admission routes for its Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme: the traditional UPU (Unit Pusat Universiti) pathway with fees of approximately RM15,000 for the entire five-year programme, and the SATU (Sistem Aplikasi Terpusat Universiti Awam) pathway with fees of RM500,000 – a 33-fold difference for the same qualification.

During a press conference, Wee presented what he described as documented cases of students with perfect academic records – including those with a 4.0 CGPA – being rejected through the UPU merit-based system, only to subsequently receive offers through the SATU pathway, which requires payment of “hundreds of thousands” of ringgit.

“I have received complaints accompanied by clear evidence,” Wee stated, challenging UM officials to “answer directly to this question” without using “flowery language.”

The MCA leader and Ayer Hitam MP specifically asked whether there are students who failed through the UPU pathway but were offered admission through the SATU pathway, with the condition of paying hundreds of thousands.

‘What Kind of Meritocracy?’ – UM’s Defence vs Merit Concerns

UM has defended its dual admission system, with university officials stating that both pathways are legitimate routes for student admission.

The university maintains that UPU students continue to receive substantial government subsidies, with fees remaining at approximately RM15,000 for the entire programme.

University representatives have characterised some of the circulating information as “misleading” and emphasised that the fee structure differences reflect the varying levels of government subsidy between the two pathways.

Wee has specifically questioned whether the current arrangement serves the interests of lower and middle-income families (B40 and M40 groups) who traditionally rely on merit-based public university admissions.

“What kind of meritocracy is this?” Wee asked, positioning the controversy as a fundamental challenge to Malaysia’s educational equity principles.

MCA Demands Full Transparency, Calls for Program Suspension

The MCA President has made several specific demands:

Release of detailed admission statistics for both UPU and SATU pathways

Clarification on the number of students entering through each route

Explanation of the criteria used for rejecting merit-based applications

Transparency regarding the relationship between UPU rejections and subsequent SATU offers

Wee has also called for the suspension of UM’s SATU intake for the 2025/2026 academic session, pending a comprehensive review.

The controversy has raised questions about the accessibility of quality medical education in Malaysia, particularly given the country’s ongoing need for healthcare professionals.

Critics argue that the significant fee differential could create a two-tier system where family wealth, rather than academic merit, becomes a determining factor in accessing medical education at the nation’s premier university.

Thank You Madani.

Increase in Local university fee by RM100,000! pic.twitter.com/2ZnQFm3K8R — CondorHeroesReturns (@Condorretu58866) March 31, 2025

From Public Service to Commercial Enterprise?

The dispute has also highlighted concerns about the commercialisation of public university places, with questions raised about whether institutions established to serve the public interest are increasingly operating on commercial principles.

The timing of these allegations has added political weight to the controversy, with MCA taking on the role of defending educational fairness and equal opportunity.

The MCA leader has explicitly stated that this is not a matter of national security, racial issues, or government secrets, but rather a question of public accountability.

“This is not about trying to mislead anyone,” Wee stated, turning back accusations that his data presentation was inaccurate. “Who is trying to mislead?”

READ MORE: A- Grades Now Count As A for Matriculation Entry, Malaysian Chinese Thank MCA

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.