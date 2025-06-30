[Watch] David vs. Goliath: Taman Desa Community Fights DBKL To Save Their Playground

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of residents is taking their local council to court to prevent the demolition of their neighbourhood playground and police station to make way for apartment buildings.

The Taman Danau Desa community, a neighbourhood in Taman Desa, has until August 26 to file their legal case against Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which recently approved plans to build high-rise condominiums on two public sites.

Lok Shi Shuen, who has lived in the area for 32 years, said residents decided on legal action after years of protests and complaints were ignored.

“We can’t just lie down and do nothing about it. We must stand up for our green spaces,” she said.

Years of Silent Transfers

The trouble began years ago when the city council quietly transferred ownership of public land to private developers—a process known as “alienation”.

The 2.11-acre playground was handed over to a private company in January 2017, while the nearby police station land was transferred in August 2024. Residents say they weren’t told about these changes.

The playground used to house a recycling centre and community garden where families would bring their children and neighbours would learn about sustainable living.

In 2019, it was suddenly fenced off, and the community programmes shut down.

Everyone was upset, Lok said.

It was a nice place that allowed us to understand a bit more about sustainable practices.

Learning From A Winning Playbook

Under the city’s new master plan, approved in May, both sites will be converted into residential areas that can accommodate approximately 321 apartment units combined.

This continues a pattern in the neighbourhood where other public spaces – including library land, a community centre, and transport facilities – have already been sold off for private housing projects.

When residents submitted nearly 2,000 complaints about the development plans last year, city officials acknowledged their concerns but said other communities had faced similar losses.

“You are not the only one who lost their playground,” the session chairman reportedly told them during a public hearing in May 2024.

The residents are using the same lawyers who helped another community in Kuala Lumpur save their green space in 2023.

In that case, residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail successfully fought in court to stop a 29-storey apartment complex from being built in Taman Rimba Kiara park. Malaysia’s highest court ruled in favour of the residents.

Lok’s group has hired Thomas Philip Advocates & Solicitors, hoping for a similar outcome.

Racing Against Time

The community now faces a tight deadline.

Malaysian law allows them only 90 days from the date the development plan was officially approved to challenge it in court.

They’re fundraising to cover legal costs, which could include multiple court hearings if the case goes to appeal.

Any leftover funds will be allocated to supporting other communities in protecting their green spaces.

Residents are reaching out through social media, community meetings, and door-to-door efforts to raise awareness and funds.

Fighting For Community Over Profit

The case highlights a common problem in Malaysian cities where public spaces are being converted to private developments to meet housing demand.

While the city’s overall plan still lists the playground as “Open Space and Recreation,” the detailed local plan contradicts this by allowing apartments to be built on the site.

City officials justify this by saying they’re simply matching the land use to the ownership documents, but residents argue that this prioritises private profit over community needs.

Despite the challenges ahead, Lok remains optimistic about their chances in court.

We’re not giving up, and we definitely have a chance to save our playground and our police station.

The community has set up a website at www.protecttamandesa.org, providing more information about their campaign and how people can contribute before the August deadline.

READ MORE: Damansara Perdana Residents Oppose Apartment Project On Unstable Slopes

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.