A- Grades Now Count As A for Matriculation Entry, Malaysian Chinese Thank MCA

Malaysian Chinese are thanking MCA after the government reversed its university matriculation policy to allow all 10A SPM students entry, including those with A- grades.

It all started when 260 students who scored 10A in their SPM exams were initially rejected because some had A-s, despite Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s promise that all 10A students would get automatic entry.

MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong jumped on the issue, revealing that his party fought for the students, with 173 rejected purely for achieving an A grade in Chinese language subjects.

The government’s policy reversal on 25 June allowed A- grades to be considered equivalent to A grades, marking the first time in Malaysia’s history that matriculation entry is determined purely by academic merit, regardless of race.

Social media exploded with ‘Thank you MCA’ messages – a welcome change for the embattled party.

The Ultimate Social Media Burn

Speaking at a dinner in Melaka, Dr Wee addressed politicians rushing to claim credit with diplomatic restraint: “Many people want to claim credit… Justice lies in the hearts of the people – feel free to claim credit.”

“When I saw these excellent students being shut out, my heart was bleeding,” Dr Wee said, adding there’s no need for thanks since speaking up against injustice is simply his duty.

The gratitude got so overwhelming that when DAP leaders posted on Facebook announcing the matriculation success, social media users flooded their comment sections with “谢谢马华” (Thank you MCA).

Talk about awkward – like throwing a party and having guests thank the neighbour for organising everything.

From 37 Seats to 2: Why This ‘Thank You’ Matters

For MCA, this rare moment of public appreciation is precious – the party has watched its Chinese voter support shrink for years, with just two parliamentary seats currently from 37 in 1986.

Whether this matriculation victory marks a political comeback or just a brief respite from irrelevance remains to be seen.

Dr Wee made clear MCA won’t stay quiet: “MCA will not become a silent party and will play its role in oversight and checks and balances.”

For now, they’re probably just enjoying Chinese Malaysians actually saying “thank you” instead of “no thanks” at the ballot box.

However, some Malaysians have expressed concern that matriculation programs, originally designed to help Malay and Bumiputra students, are now fully merit-based and open to all races, with fears that institutions like Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) might eventually follow the same path.



Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily.

