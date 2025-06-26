Malaysian Religious Scholar And PKR Leader Prof Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty Dies At 75

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prominent religious scholar and PKR leader Professor Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty, who served as Chairman of the Islamic Understanding Institute of Malaysia (IKIM), died at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang at 11:27am on today (Jun 26).

He was 75 years old.

His death was announced by his special officer, Amir Firhan Rosli, in a Facebook post.

The passing of the late professor is a great loss for the Muslim community and the country, especially in the fields of preaching, scholarship and Islamic thought, Amir Firhan said.

Let us pray together that Allah SWT will shower His mercy upon the soul of the deceased, forgive all his sins, and place him among the righteous and faithful.

Close Associate of PM Anwar from Reformasi Days

Muhammad Nur was former Perak PKR chairman and senator who played a key role during Malaysia’s reformasi era.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had visited him at the hospital recently while his close associate was receiving treatment.

Muhammad Nur, a former Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) president like Anwar, was appointed as IKIM chairman in May 2023 and also served as head of PKR’s religious bureau.

He previously held the position of chairman of the board of directors at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) before his recent appointment to IKIM.

Funeral prayers for Muhammad Nur will be held at Masjid Al-Umm in Bangi, Selangor.

Temple University Graduate and Islamic Author

Muhammad Nur is recognized for his significant contributions to contemporary Islamic thought and the development of Tajdid (renewal) and Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) materials.

He has a master’s degree and a doctorate in Islamic Thinking and Comparative Religion from the University of Temple in Philadelphia, United States, which underscores his academic achievements in the field.

Muhammad Nur is also an author with several books focusing on Islamic themes, including social transformation and understanding Islam.

He recently launched a textbook teaching English with an Islamic perspective, highlighting the integration of faith and education.

Meanwhile, condolences have been pouring in on social media following news of his passing, with tributes coming from local leaders, religious scholars, civil societies such as the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim), international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and ordinary people who were touched by his teachings and leadership.

We have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of the former ABIM President, Ustaz Dato’ Dr. Muhammed Nur Manuty.



“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return.”



May our Lord bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him and grant him the highest rank in… pic.twitter.com/savsRdTPOR — Hidayet Oghuzkhan (@HOghuzkhan) June 26, 2025

Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un.



Terkesan saat terima perkhabaran kehilangan seorang tokoh ilmuan, Allahyarham Prof. Dato’ Dr. Muhammad Nur Manuty pagi tadi. Kehilangan ini pasti meninggalkan kesan mendalam buat semua.



Semoga Allah SWT mencucuri rahmat, mengampuni segala… pic.twitter.com/lBr00uDQl5 — Kamil Munim 🇲🇾 (@kamilmunim) June 26, 2025

MBM merakamkan ucapan takziah dan simpati yang mendalam kepada seluruh keluarga Allahyarham Prof. Dato’ Dr. Muhammad Nur Manuty, Pengerusi Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia (IKIM) yang juga mantan Presiden Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM).



Al-Fatihah pic.twitter.com/IC6cPen8HY — MBM (@BeliaMBM) June 26, 2025

