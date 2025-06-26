Malaysia Airlines Passenger Fined RM650 For Bomb Joke At Hanoi Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Vietnamese man was fined VND 4 million (RM650) after making a bomb joke to Malaysia Airlines staff at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi recently.

The incident occurred when the passenger disembarked from Malaysia Airlines flight MH752 from Kuala Lumpur on 22 June.

When a flight attendant asked about the black case he was carrying, the man responded with a single word: “Bomb.”

The remark immediately triggered the airport’s full security protocol.

The passenger was escorted off the aircraft and detained for questioning by multiple agencies, including immigration police, aviation security, airport police, emergency command centre officers, Malaysia Airlines representatives, and Vietnam Airport Ground Services staff.

A thorough inspection of the passenger’s luggage and person was conducted – the black case in question was found to contain a computer keyboard and mouse.

No dangerous or prohibited items were discovered.

Passenger Apologises, Pays Fine

The passenger later acknowledged that his comment was an ill-conceived joke made out of ignorance, issued an apology to the authorities and was subsequently fined.

Following the incident, Noi Bai International Airport released a public statement on Facebook, emphasising that jokes about bombs, explosives, or weapons are strictly prohibited in airports and on aircraft.

The airport noted that such remarks trigger emergency response measures, can cause fear and panic among passengers, and result in unnecessary delays.

Officials urged passengers to cooperate with aviation staff during inspections and to educate family members, particularly children, about avoiding jokes related to sensitive security topics.

“Anyone who violates these rules will be held fully accountable for the consequences,” the airport stated.

Security protocols at international airports are taken seriously, with even seemingly harmless jokes carrying significant consequences.

Parts of this story have been sourced from VN Express

