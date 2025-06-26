Johor Bahru Suspends Entertainment Activities For 24 Hours To Mark Islamic New Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Entertainment venues in the Johor Bahru district will be required to suspend operations for 24 hours from this evening (26 June) to mark the start of the Islamic New Year (Awal Muharram), according to an official notice issued by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB).

The suspension order takes effect from 7:00 p.m. and will end at 7:00 p.m. on Friday (27 June) in observance of Awal Muharram, also known as Maal Hijrah, which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar year 1447H.

All public entertainment venues, including karaoke outlets, pool halls, cinemas, bowling alleys and children’s playgrounds, must cease operations during this period.

However, entertainment facilities located within shopping malls may continue operating, provided they do not create noise disturbances, according to the notice.

The city council stated that all entertainment venue operators must comply with the conditions set out in the Johor State Entertainment and Entertainment Venues Enactment 1998.

“Premises should conduct entertainment activities moderately and without causing disturbances,” the notice stated.

Enforcement Action Warned, Maal Hijrah Significance Explained

The authorities warned that enforcement action will be taken against any operators who fail to comply with the stipulated conditions.

The Johor Bahru district contains three cities: Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, and Pasir Gudang.

These three cities are administered by their respective city councils.

Maal Hijrah commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) from Mecca to Medina and is observed as a public holiday in Malaysia.

The Anugerah Maal Hijrah honours individuals in Malaysia for their significant contributions to the Muslim community, promoting values of progress and unity.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.