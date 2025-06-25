[Watch] Malaysian Woman Allegedly Banned From Banks Over RM10.44 Refund

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman claims a simple RM10.44 e-wallet refund error has destroyed her financial life, allegedly leaving her unable to use banks or get loans.

The woman, known as Michelle Law, says she used her e-wallet during a 2024 business trip to Thailand to take advantage of better exchange rates.

Her account was allegedly frozen due to suspected hacking, and despite providing the requested documents, she claims the company never responded.

Months later, she says two banks called to close all her accounts and label her as a “mule” – someone who helps move dirty money.

This effectively banned her from future banking services, loans, and home purchases.

Fighting Back and Health Impact

She claims she provided banks with all the requested documentation to prove her innocence, but says they refused to help, citing company policy.

Law says the stress caused thyroid problems and insomnia.

In April 2025, she claims the e-wallet company acknowledged they had accidentally processed a RM10.44 refund and mistakenly reported it as suspicious to authorities.

She says they told her the “mule” label had been removed, but allegedly wouldn’t provide official documentation to prove her clearance.

Her crying video went viral online, with the woman claiming that the legal costs would be between RM8,000 and RM60,000.

Current Status and Broader Implications

Law claims attempts to seek help from police and politicians failed.

I have no criminal record, but I’m living like someone who’s been sentenced to prison. I can’t open bank accounts, can’t get loans, can’t buy a house.

After her story spread on social media, the woman says the e-wallet company contacted her again, promising to resolve the situation properly.

After her story went viral online, Law posted another video stating that the e-wallet platform had finally responded and promised to help resolve the situation appropriately.

She posed a question to the public: “Being falsely accused of baseless charges – if it were you, what would you do?”

Is Law’s Case Possible?

Banks today utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to detect suspicious money movements and automatically protect customers from fraud, but these systems sometimes make mistakes and flag innocent transactions.

When she used her e-wallet in Thailand, the system likely identified this cross-border activity as potentially suspicious and incorrectly categorised her as a “money mule” – someone who helps move illegal funds.

Malaysian banks share security information as part of their fraud prevention efforts, so once one company reports suspicious activity, other banks would naturally take precautionary measures.

While these computer systems are highly effective at catching real criminals and protecting the financial system, they can struggle with correcting false classifications due to strict regulatory compliance requirements.

This explains why resolving such cases can take time, as banks must carefully verify documentation and follow proper procedures before removing security flags from their systems.

