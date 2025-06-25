PAS Leader Uses Malaysian Chinese General’s Promotion To Predict Future Malaysian Chinese Prime Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A senior PAS leader has sparked controversy after posting what critics describe as racially divisive content following the historic promotion of Malaysia’s first Chinese lieutenant general.

Zaharuddin Muhammad, who heads the PAS division in Sungai Buloh and is son-in-law to party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, posted a hypothetical news scenario on Facebook that has drawn criticism.

In his post, Zaharuddin created a fictional news report set in 2058, depicting a Chinese individual from Kampung Sungai Baru, currently a predominantly Malay area, being appointed as Malaysia’s 50th Prime Minister.

The fabricated scenario also suggested that the imaginary individual’s parents had obtained Malaysian citizenship through the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

“It’s not impossible that news like this will emerge and be considered neutral in 30 to 40 years from now,” Zaharuddin wrote.

The post included a screenshot of actual news coverage about Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng’s promotion from major general to lieutenant general in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) – a historic milestone as he becomes the country’s first Chinese officer to reach this rank.

The post was no longer publicly available at the time of writing.

DAP MP Condemns “Divisive” Rhetoric

When questioned about the connection, Zaharuddin insisted the news screenshot was “merely decorative” and bore “no connection with the news above.”

The Melaka-born Lim’s promotion has been viewed by many as a significant step forward for diversity in Malaysia’s military leadership.

DAP’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan strongly criticised the post, describing it as an attempt to sow racial discord.

“What is wrong with a Chinese Malaysian being promoted to lieutenant general in the armed forces? Isn’t he also a child of Malaysia?” Syahredzan said in his Facebook response.

The MP argued that Lim’s achievement should be celebrated as a source of national pride, demonstrating the value of Malaysia’s diversity.

Unfortunately, it has been transformed into a divisive talking point that will only further fragment our society. This kind of politics and rhetoric must have no place in the Malaysia we cherish.

