Your KLIA Ride Is Going Green – Same App, Zero Emissions

Grab just launched electric car rides from KLIA Terminal 1, officially launched by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

This is part of Malaysia’s broader initiative to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road and reduce transportation-related pollution.

The service is a collaboration between Grab, BYD Sime Motors, Yinson GreenTech, and Power-Up Tech, showing how the government is working with private companies to make electric vehicles more accessible to ordinary Malaysians.

Grab’s leadership emphasised that they chose KLIA specifically because it’s a high-traffic route where many people can experience electric vehicles firsthand.

They want to show travellers that EVs are practical and comfortable for everyday use, not just a novelty.

Grab Malaysia’s Director of Country Operations and Mobility, Rashid Shukor, said his company is proud to support Malaysia’s green mobility push with the introduction of an EV-only ride option for airport travellers.

By prioritising routes with high visibility and demand, such as KLIA, we aim to demonstrate the practicality and comfort of EVs, while driving greater awareness among consumers.

How the New EV Service Works

Loke welcomed these private sector initiatives, saying such partnerships between companies and government are crucial for building public confidence in electric vehicle technology.

Instead of regular cars, you can now book electric vehicles (specifically BYD M6s) to take you home from the airport using the same Grab app you already know.

The service utilises larger BYD M6 vehicles that can comfortably accommodate families or groups of 4-5 people, providing ample luggage space.

The electric cars offer a quieter, smoother ride with zero emissions during your trip.

You can pick up these vehicles at Gate 4, Level 3 (Arrivals), where Grab has set up a dedicated waiting area for electric vehicle (EV) passengers.

For now, Grab is utilising BYD M6 vehicles through its partnership with BYD Sime Darby, but plans to expand to include other electric vehicle drivers in the future.

