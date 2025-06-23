[Watch] Man Caught Taking Upskirt Photos At MRT Station – Some Blame Woman’s Skirt Instead Of The Criminal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was caught secretly filming under a woman’s skirt at an MRT station while she was with her child.

Still, bizarrely, many online commenters are pointing fingers at what the victim was wearing rather than the perpetrator’s criminal behaviour.

The incident occurred when the woman and her child were preparing to board the MRT train.

After being discovered, the young perpetrator pleaded, “Uncle, please, I’m begging” while being detained by the victim’s husband, who immediately seized the man’s phone and brought him to the MRT staff.

Police were subsequently called to the scene, and the victim went to the Cheras district polis headquarters following the incident.

The victim later uploaded the incident to TikTok, leading to widespread online discussion and debate.

Blame the Skirt, Not the Criminal?

In a display of backwards thinking, several commenters suggested the incident could have been prevented if women dressed more “appropriately.”

User “XinqiFt” wrote: “Both men and women play a role. Men should lower their gaze, women should dress modestly. Simple right? When people advise, it’s better we listen if it’s good advice.”

Another user “Pitong Power” also emphasized “the importance of modest clothing when outside.”

Many other users called out this absurd reasoning, highlighting the sheer irony of blaming fabric choices for criminal behaviour.

“Stop blaming the victim’s clothing, can’t you? What’s wrong with your thinking? There are many cases involving even babies and women in full religious covering. Is it still the clothing’s fault?” wrote user “aleyaa.”

User “FairyCat mother” expressed disbelief: “Why do people want to blame the woman for wearing a skirt????? It’s not the victim’s fault!!!!!!”

Reality Check: Modest Dress Doesn’t Stop Perverts

Personal experiences shared by users shattered the “modest clothing prevents harassment” myth:

One commenter revealed: “I experienced this just last week around 3pm… even though I wore a loose t-shirt and long pants that weren’t tight, I was still photographed by someone similar to this video.”

Another noted: “Even those wearing headscarves and covered up get harassed on trains.”

User “umair” cut through the nonsense: “This is definitely the man’s fault. The woman wasn’t naked. Can’t men control themselves even when women wear skirts?”

The Hijab Paradox: Covered Yet Still Targeted

The most disturbing aspect isn’t just the crime itself, but how quickly people rushed to analyse the victim’s wardrobe instead of condemning the criminal’s actions.

It’s as if a piece of cloth has more power to control human behaviour than personal responsibility and basic decency.

User “azm” criticised the victim-blamers as being “lacking in religious education,” while others pointed out that if clothing truly prevented harassment, then babies and fully covered women would never be targeted, which isn’t the case.

The online discussion revealed deeper societal divisions when religious perspectives were introduced, with some users citing religious modesty requirements while others questioned the relevance of the perpetrator’s religious background.

Comments ranged from practical observations about clothing choices to more pointed remarks about religious practices and cultural differences.

One particularly telling comment noted that “even women wearing full coverage, including hijab, still get harassed,” emphasising that the problem lies with perpetrators’ behaviour rather than victims’ attire, regardless of religious or cultural considerations.

This “why don’t they wear pants” mentality represents a dangerous precedent – essentially arguing that women should preemptively restrict their clothing choices to accommodate potential criminals, rather than society holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

