Malaysia Evacuates 24 People From Iran Amid Regional Tensions

Malaysia has successfully evacuated 24 individuals from Iran, including 17 Malaysian citizens, six Iranian nationals who are dependents of Malaysian citizens, and one Singaporean citizen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The group arrived safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport via Malaysia Airlines flight MH 781 at 10:50 pm local time on 22 June.

The evacuation involved a complex 1,120-kilometre overland journey to the Iran-Turkmenistan border on 21 June, followed by flights from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to Bangkok, Thailand, and then to Malaysia.

The operation was coordinated by Malaysian embassies in Tehran, Ashgabat and Bangkok.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Iran, Turkmenistan, and Thailand for their cooperation in facilitating the safe repatriation.

The ministry said the evacuation reflects Malaysia’s “continued commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens” under the Malaysia MADAN framework’s core value of Ihsan.

Malaysia also assisted citizens of Brunei Darussalam with similar arrangements from Turkmenistan, demonstrating what officials called “regional solidarity” among ASEAN member states.

From Gaza to Regional War

The evacuation comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict that began in October 2023.

Iran, a key supporter of Hamas and other groups opposed to Israel, has been increasingly involved in regional confrontations.

In recent weeks, direct military exchanges between Iran and Israel have intensified, including missile strikes and retaliatory attacks.

The conflict has drawn in various regional actors and raised concerns about the potential for a broader Middle Eastern war, with the U.S. involved in military actions, escalating the situation further.

Malaysia Calls for Peace as U.S. Bombs Iran Nuclear Sites, Nations Rush Evacuations

Most significantly, the United States conducted strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites on 22 June, including the heavily fortified Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant in Iran’s Qom Province, using 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs.

Many countries have advised their citizens to leave Iran and the wider region due to security concerns, with several nations conducting similar evacuation operations as diplomatic tensions continue to rise and the risk of further military escalation remains high.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for an end to violence and hostilities in the Middle East, particularly urging Israel to cease its aggressive actions.

Anwar emphasised the importance of human rights and justice, stating that Malaysia has the right to advocate for peace amid ongoing conflicts like that between Iran and Israel.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for global pressure on #Israel to stop“provocative and violent actions.” He said #Iran’s response to attacks is “expected” and asked why Israel is allowed to act if Iran is not. #MiddleEast #Security #Politics #Nuclear #USA #Malaysia pic.twitter.com/AIPO4CydGp — خبرنگار آزاد (@Af_Journalist) June 23, 2025

