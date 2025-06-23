Former MasterChef Finalist From Sabah Jailed 34 Years For Murder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A former MasterChef Malaysia finalist and her ex-husband have been sentenced to 34 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering their Indonesian domestic helper four years ago.

The accused, Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 44, was also sentenced to 12 strokes of the cane.

At the same time, Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 37, was exempted from the mandatory caning due to her gender under Section 289 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The sentence was handed down at the Kota Kinabalu High Court by Judge Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng, who in his judgment stated that both accused were found guilty of murdering Nur Afiyah Daeng Damin, 28, who worked as their domestic helper at a condominium in Penampang between 8 and 11 December 2021.

Lim stated that the prosecution had proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt, while the defence failed to raise any doubt regarding the charges.

He also said the prosecution successfully proved the important elements, including that the victim died as a result of injuries; the injuries were inflicted by the accused with intent under Section 300(c) of the Penal Code; and both acted with common intention.

Court’s Sentencing Rationale

In passing sentence, the court emphasised that although both defence lawyers made earnest appeals, the cruelty experienced by the victim could not be ignored.

The court also took into account the type of injuries and how they were inflicted over an extended period of time.

Earlier, both accused were convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with caning of not less than 12 strokes.

Lawyer Datuk Ram Singh represented Mohammad Ambree, while Datuk Seri Rakhbir Singh represented Etiqah.

From MasterChef Dreams to Legal Troubles

Etiqah was 24 years old during her participation in MasterChef Malaysia Season 2 in 2012.

She hailed from Sabah and was described as a university graduate with a post-graduate degree in Geology.

MasterChef Malaysia is the local adaptation of the internationally acclaimed cooking competition format, where amateur home cooks compete for the coveted title and cash prizes.

The show has launched several seasons since its debut, becoming one of Malaysia’s most popular reality cooking competitions.

Contestants undergo rigorous culinary challenges judged by celebrity chefs, with finalists gaining significant public recognition and often pursuing careers in the food industry.

The program has been instrumental in elevating Malaysia’s culinary scene and discovering new cooking talents across the nation.

Adapted from article by FMT and Sinar Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.