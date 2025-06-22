Malaysia’s E-commerce Platforms Require Bahasa Melayu Product Listings Under New Rules

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

E-commerce platforms in Malaysia are now requiring sellers to use Bahasa Melayu in their product listings following new government regulations that took effect this month.

Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop have notified sellers that they must comply with the Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transaction) Regulations 2024 (CPETTR 2024) by:

Using Bahasa Melayu for all product titles and descriptions (brand names excluded)

Displaying complete seller information, including name, contact details and business address

Providing safety certifications for applicable products

Implementation and Support Measures

Meanwhile, the original compliance deadline of 24 June has been postponed pending review, with a new timeline to be announced once confirmed.

To help sellers adapt, ecommerce platforms provide automatic translation feature that converts product descriptions to Bahasa Melayu.

Penalties for non-compliance:

Individuals: Up to RM50,000 fine and three years’ jail for the first offence

Companies: Up to RM100,000 fine for first offence

Repeat offenders face doubled penalties

While some sellers have raised concerns about implementation challenges, others have lauded the move as dignifying the national language and promoting Malaysian identity in the digital marketplace.

