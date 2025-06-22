Malaysia’s E-commerce Platforms Require Bahasa Melayu Product Listings Under New Rules
While the original June 24 deadline has been postponed, non-compliance carries hefty penalties of up to RM50,000 for individuals and RM100,000 for companies.
E-commerce platforms in Malaysia are now requiring sellers to use Bahasa Melayu in their product listings following new government regulations that took effect this month.
Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop have notified sellers that they must comply with the Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transaction) Regulations 2024 (CPETTR 2024) by:
- Using Bahasa Melayu for all product titles and descriptions (brand names excluded)
- Displaying complete seller information, including name, contact details and business address
- Providing safety certifications for applicable products
Implementation and Support Measures
Meanwhile, the original compliance deadline of 24 June has been postponed pending review, with a new timeline to be announced once confirmed.
To help sellers adapt, ecommerce platforms provide automatic translation feature that converts product descriptions to Bahasa Melayu.
Penalties for non-compliance:
- Individuals: Up to RM50,000 fine and three years’ jail for the first offence
- Companies: Up to RM100,000 fine for first offence
- Repeat offenders face doubled penalties
While some sellers have raised concerns about implementation challenges, others have lauded the move as dignifying the national language and promoting Malaysian identity in the digital marketplace.
