[Watch] Woman Goes Ballistic On Garbage Collectors When Truck Stops In Front Of Her House

A Malaysian woman armed herself with a wooden stick and went full berserker mode on sanitation workers whose only crime was parking their truck outside her house to collect trash.

The TikTok video, posted by @Shaharizalrizalabdullah, shows the woman screaming at workers just trying to do their job.

The workers had temporarily parked their truck there to efficiently walk house-to-house collecting garbage around the residential area.

Despite the workers’ attempts to explain their situation and duties, the woman doubled down, yelling at them to get lost immediately.

Even after the truck started moving away, she followed them down the street, still wielding her wooden stick like some deranged neighbourhood vigilante.

The Comment Section Had Thoughts

The internet wasn’t having it.

“It’s normal for trucks to stop in front of houses. Only you’re being dramatic, auntie,” one user fired back.

Another suggested that workers should skip her house entirely: “After this, no need to collect garbage in front of her house anymore.”

The most savage comment? “So if they don’t stop, will your garbage fly into the truck by itself?”

