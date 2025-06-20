[Watch] Teens Expose Woman Changing Clothes, Friend’s Mom Calls It “Harmless Prank”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent fitting room voyeurism incident at a clothing store in Mount Austin, Johor Bahru, has led to intense public attention and outrage online.

A woman shared her traumatic experience on social media, revealing how two unknown males pulled open her fitting room curtain while she was changing, with the entire incident captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

In her Facebook post, the woman wrote: “I never imagined this would happen to me.”

She recounted that while trying on clothes with the fitting room curtain fully closed, two strange men suddenly rushed forward and deliberately pulled open the curtain without permission.

She was so shocked that she couldn’t react immediately, falling into extreme panic and anger.

The victim claims the CCTV footage shows the two individuals acting swiftly and deliberately – behaviour she characterises as intentional voyeuristic conduct with malicious intent rather than “accidental intrusion” or mere “curiosity.”

She immediately reported the incident to the police and obtained the CCTV footage from the store.

Victim Details Alleged Perpetrators’ Reaction and Police Report

Even more shocking, according to the victim’s account, was that after pulling open the curtain, the two allegedly showed no remorse or panic; instead, she claims they laughed as they walked away with what she described as frivolous behaviour, treating the incident as if it were nothing.

Following the incident, the woman immediately reported to the police and requested that the clothing store provide the CCTV footage.

The surveillance recorded the entire incident, which she believes shows the two men had clear premeditation.

I chose to share this experience publicly to raise awareness among more people and encourage victims to bravely report to police, preserve evidence, and seek legal recourse. This is not just personal harm to me, but a violation of all women’s safety boundaries.

Alternative Account Claims “Accidental” Incident

However, a woman claiming to be the mother of one of the perpetrators’ friends came forward to defend them, offering a different version of events.

According to her account, her daughter and her classmate were shopping for clothes in the store at the time, while the two boys sat on the sofa feeling bored.

They saw a couple enter the fitting room together. The two decided to joke around and imitate them, but unexpectedly pulled open the second fitting room curtain to discover someone was trying on clothes inside. Both boys were frightened and immediately apologised, then ran away feeling extremely embarrassed.

The woman said she chased after them to ask what happened, and they explained the situation to her.

Mother Questions Victim’s Response and Threatens Legal Action

Since they had already apologised, she didn’t pay much attention to the matter at the time.

She also questioned why the victim didn’t address the issue immediately at the scene, suggesting instead that posting the footage online later might be an attempt to gain internet traffic.

The woman claimed that the video had been taken out of context and posted online, which had seriously affected their everyday life.

Given that they are still minors attending school, she reserved the right to pursue legal action against what she described as defamatory content.

Although the mother has provided her clarification, her explanation has drawn polarised responses.

Some questioned her stance, asking, “If it were your daughter, would you still say the same thing?”

Legal and Social Media Implications

From a legal perspective, the teenagers’ actions could potentially constitute a criminal offence under Malaysia’s Penal Code Section 509, which addresses insulting the modesty of women, carrying penalties of up to five years imprisonment.

While the victim has every legal right to reject the apology and pursue police action, as apologies do not equate to legal immunity, publicly sharing unedited CCTV footage showing the minors’ faces could violate privacy laws and potentially constitute cyberbullying.

Malaysian law particularly protects the identity privacy of underage suspects, making the online distribution of such footage legally risky for the victim.

The recommended approach for victims in similar situations is to report to the police, preserve evidence for authorities, and share their experiences online, with faces blurred to protect their identities.

This incident shows how complicated things get when victim rights, protecting young people’s privacy, and using social media responsibly all clash together when someone is seeking justice.

Disclaimer: The accounts presented are based on social media posts from the parties involved. The details of the incident have not been independently verified and represent only the perspectives of those who have spoken publicly about the matter.

