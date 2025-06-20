[Watch] Kuching Driver’s Gun Show Gets Him Arrested In Hours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police in Kuching, Sarawak, have arrested a 22-year-old local man in connection with a viral social media video showing him holding what appeared to be a pistol while driving.

The Kuching District Police Chief, ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, confirmed the arrest on Thursday (19 June), following the circulation of a nine-second video on social media showing the incident at a traffic junction on Jalan Keretapi, Kuching.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect admitted involvement in the case, and further examination found that the object he was holding was an imitation pistol.

Police also discovered the suspect had two previous criminal records, and a drug screening test on the suspect returned positive results.

The man has been remanded for three days until 23 June.

Legal Ramifications and Public Safety Concerns

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both.

Police are also investigating under Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation), which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

At the same time, police are appealing for anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, ASP Tan Kian Kok, at 010-5661576 or the nearest police station.

The swift police response followed the video’s widespread attention on social media platforms, prompting public concern about road safety and gun possession.

Growing Concern Over Imitation Firearms

This arrest highlights Malaysia’s growing battle against imitation firearms, particularly gel-blasters that are increasingly being used in criminal activities.

Malaysian police reported 148 crimes involving such fake weapons in 2023, with an additional 36 cases recorded through November 2024.

These realistic imitation guns, marketed as toys, have been sold through e-commerce platforms and social media sites.

The high-end models feature semi-automatic capabilities and metal components, making them nearly indistinguishable from real firearms.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain noted that while cases have declined in 2024, the widespread online sale of these weapons remains a significant concern.

In December last year, police dismantled a syndicate dealing in imitation firearms, confiscating over 600 fake weapons in a single operation.

Malaysia has strict regulations governing imitation firearms, including airsoft guns used for recreational purposes.

The ownership of airsoft guns requires a license, as they are classified as imitation firearms for sporting purposes.

READ MORE: [Watch] Two Malaysians Shot Dead Outside Cheras Shopping Mall In Gang-Style Execution

READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Johor Bahru, Captured on CCTV

READ MORE: 2 Gunmen With Combined 87 Prior Offences Dead In Shootout With Cops At Nilai Condo

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.