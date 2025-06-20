[Watch] Employee Collapses During Malaysian Company’s 10-Minute Ice Bath Challenge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian company’s team-building exercise, which involved ice bath challenges, has sparked an online debate after footage showed an employee collapsing during the activity.

Video circulating on social media shows a female employee participating in a 10-minute ice bath challenge.

During the exercise, the woman’s lips appeared to turn purple, and she seemed to struggle physically, though she continued with the challenge while making motivational statements.

After completing the activity, the employee collapsed and was unable to stand independently, requiring assistance from colleagues.

Her legs showed visible reddening from the cold exposure.

The company stated the activity was conducted under medical supervision.

A supervisor mentioned completing multiple rounds of the challenge, lasting 13 minutes.

Safety Concerns Raised

Online reactions have been mixed, with some users questioning the safety protocols in place.

The incident has also prompted broader discussion about workplace team-building activities and employee safety standards.

Comments suggested that ice bath exposure should typically be limited to 3-5 minutes and require gradual temperature adaptation.

Medical experts have previously advised that prolonged exposure to ice water can pose health risks.

Research indicates the human body’s tolerance to ice water conditions is generally limited.

Following the online criticism, the company’s founder responded via a social media post, rejecting the negative feedback and standing by the team-building activity.

In her statement, she questioned whether the criticism stemmed from the company’s status as a small and medium enterprise, asking: “Why do we get criticised? Is it because we’re merely a small and medium enterprise (SME)?”

From Charity to Corporate: The Evolution of Ice Challenges

The popularity of ice-related challenges can be traced back to the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of 2014, which saw millions of people worldwide dump buckets of ice water over themselves to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

While that campaign had a charitable purpose and involved brief exposure, it helped normalise ice-based challenges on social media.

This trend evolved into more extreme variations, including prolonged ice bath challenges that have gained significant traction in recent years.

The practice, rooted in ancient traditions and modern athletic recovery methods, has been promoted by figures like Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof, known as “The Iceman.“

Proponents claim ice baths can boost mental resilience, reduce inflammation, and improve circulation.

The trend has been amplified by social media, with celebrities and influencers, from Malaysian politician Khairy Jamaluddin to United States President Donald Trump, sharing their experiences of cold exposure, which has led to its adoption in corporate wellness programs and team-building activities.

