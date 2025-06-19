Malaysian NGO Announces Plan For 1,000-Ship Flotilla To Break Gaza Blockade

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) has launched a global-scale humanitarian initiative, ‘1000 Flotilla’, as an effort to break the siege on Gaza and channel aid directly to the territory.

Its president, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, said the initiative represents a large-scale awakening involving international citizens to challenge Israel’s illegal maritime blockade.

The launch was made following Israel’s actions in detaining and abducting activists including Greta Thunberg on an aid ship, which was en route to Gaza.

Israel is not only attacking Gaza, but now attacking the world’s conscience. The seizure of the Madleen ship proves that no voice is safe from the cruelty of the Zionist regime, even voices from peaceful activists like Greta Thunberg.

Thousand-Ship Initiative Under International Law

Mohd Azmi added that ‘1000 Flotilla’ is an evolution of humanitarian aid that mobilises ships from ports around the world to gather in international waters before sailing to Gaza.

We will build not one, but a thousand ships. We will sail not once, but until Gaza is liberated.

All ships will only carry humanitarian aid cargo and be operated in full compliance with international maritime law, accompanied by journalists, lawyers, and independent observers.

MAPIM also put forward several demands, including the removal of illegal restrictions on Gaza and the prosecution of war crimes by Israel under international law.

Global South Nations Urged to Join Mission

MAPIM calls on the global community, including humanitarian organisations, trade unions, religious communities, students, artists, and governments from Global South countries, to contribute ships, crew, medical supplies, food and humanitarian solidarity.

An international coordination meeting will be held soon to begin the first phase of the 1000 Flotilla’s voyage within the next two months.

Gaza is our responsibility. Madleen is our child. Gaza is our trust. We will not allow genocide to become the norm. Every ship that sails declares: Gaza is not alone.

For further information on participation, contributions or organising regional meetings, the public can contact 019-4744856.

Historical Precedent for Gaza Flotillas

Such flotilla initiatives have been organised in the past to challenge the Gaza blockade.

The most notable was the Gaza Freedom Flotilla in May 2010, led by the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which carried humanitarian aid and international activists.

The flotilla was intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters, resulting in the deaths of nine Turkish activists and sparking international condemnation.

Malaysians were aboard the Mavi Marmara in 2010, including humanitarian volunteers and media personnel, who witnessed the incident firsthand and testified about the events.

Other smaller flotilla attempts have been made over the years, including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s efforts in 2018 and 2019, though most were either blocked or turned back before reaching Gaza.

The 1000 Flotilla initiative represents the most significant proposed maritime challenge to the blockade to date.

