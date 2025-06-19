Late Ex-MIC President Palanivel Remembered For Temple Contributions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former MIC President Datuk Seri G. Palanivel passed away at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on Tuesday (17 June) at the age of 76.

The passing of Palanivel, who was also the former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, was confirmed by MIC Deputy President Datuk T. Murugiah.

Born on 1 March 1949, in Penang, Palanivel began his career as a Research Officer at the National Museum through the Bujang Valley Project in 1973 before joining the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) as a senior journalist in April 1977.

In 1984, he was appointed editor for domestic and economic news at the news agency before being seconded as press secretary to the late Tun S. Samy Vellu, Minister of Public Works, between 1987 and 1990.

From Ordinary Member to Party President

Palanivel joined MIC as an ordinary member in 1968 and began contesting in the General Elections in 1990.

He won the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat in the 1990 General Election and remained as the constituency’s representative for four consecutive terms before losing in 2008.

Palanivel returned to Parliament in 2013 as the representative for Cameron Highlands constituency.

He took over MIC leadership when long-serving president Samy Vellu stepped down in 2010, becoming the party’s 8th National President after 31 years of Samy Vellu’s leadership.

Government Positions:

1995–1999: Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of National Unity and Social Development

1999–2004: Deputy Minister of Rural Development

2004–2008: Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development

2008–2011: Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities

2011–2013: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department

2013–2015: Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Community Service and Religious Contributions

During his tenure as MIC President, Palanivel rendered tremendous service to the temples, according to Dato Sri N. Nadaraja, President of Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam.

Nadaraja recalled that Palanivel had provided full cooperation for temple development works.

As Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Palanivel had secured government grants for Hindu temples through his ministerial position.

“We remember his contributions to religious infrastructure with gratitude,” Nadaraja said in an interview with the media, extending deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Palanivel had been unwell in recent weeks before his passing.

His final rites are scheduled to be conducted on Friday (20 June).

Mourners Pay Final Respects At Bangsar Home

Many paid their last respects to former Palanivel at his Bangsar home, including Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Clad in all black, Rosmah extended her condolences to Palanivel’s wife, Datin Seri Kanagam Palanivel.

Rosmah remembered Palanivel as someone who served during her husband’s tenure as prime minister, describing him as a quiet but pleasant person.

The late Palanivel served during my husband’s time. I knew him, although he was quite quiet, hardly spoke to him but he was a very nice man and he’ll be very much remembered.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Vanakkam Malaysia.

