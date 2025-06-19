Guy Won’t Stop Ordering Food And Rides To His Ex’s House After She Said No To Marriage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man has turned a neighbourhood in Kuching, Sarawak, into ground zero for an elaborate revenge scheme after his marriage proposal was rejected, local delivery workers report.

The operation is simple but relentless: Using multiple accounts and phone numbers, the man places fake cash-on-delivery orders targeting his ex-girlfriend’s family home.

Delivery riders arrive expecting payment, only to find themselves caught in a year-long harassment campaign that runs from dawn to midnight.

“This customer is a scammer,” one rider warned colleagues after discovering the con.

The house now sports multiple warning signs—”Please Do Not Honk” and “Malicious Orders”—as the family desperately tries to stem the tide of confused delivery workers.

Digital Siege Escalates: From Food to Rides

The scammer has evolved his tactics, changing house numbers to rope in ride-hailing drivers alongside food delivery riders.

Delivery workers across the city now recognise the address and skip orders there entirely.

Forced to go public: The harassment victim had to post this multilingual warning to delivery services, explaining they never ordered any food or rides and asking platforms to stop the unwanted deliveries. (Pix: Facebook/Tracy Law)

What started as romantic rejection has become a cautionary tale about the dark side of app-based services and one man’s commitment to making everyone else’s life miserable.

The neighbours, meanwhile, remain collateral damage in a grudge that shows no signs of ending.

Screenshots from a Grab drivers’ group show the harassment in action: A driver waits fruitlessly for a no-show passenger, forced to endure the minimum wait time before cancelling to avoid penalties. The distance shown (7.48km) suggests drivers are being lured from far away only to waste their time and fuel. (Pix: Facebook/Tracy Law)

READ MORE: Grab Drivers Turn Away Passengers With 9 Suitcases, Public Backs Drivers’ Decision

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.