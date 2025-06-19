Damansara Perdana Residents Oppose Apartment Project On Unstable Slopes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

More than 100 residents of Empire Residence in Damansara Perdana are opposing plans to build three 21-storey apartment blocks on what they say are dangerously unstable slopes.

The proposed development would create 979 residential units on a 12.29-acre site classified as “Class 4 slopes” – the steepest and most unstable category for construction.

The apartment blocks would be built just metres from existing homes, separated only by a narrow road.

Empire Residence folks hold up banners outside the Petaling Jaya City Council, firmly opposing the construction of high-rise apartments on Class 4 slopes. Ironically, the building behind them displays “Petaling Jaya Bandar Paling Bahagia 2025” (Petaling Jaya Most Happy City 2025) – a title that rings hollow for these concerned residents fighting against what they see as dangerous development on unstable terrain. (Pix: Sin Chew)

Residents question why the project is being considered when the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) rejected a similar development on the same site in 2020 due to safety concerns.

“This slope is too steep and development on it could pose landslide risks that threaten lives and property,” said Simon Ng, representing the residents’ joint management body.

Slopes with gradients exceeding 35 degrees are typically classified as Class 4 and considered high-risk areas where development is generally prohibited or heavily restricted.

Residents complain that excavation work has begun, causing vibrations that have led to cracks appearing in apartments and creating noise disturbances. (Pix: Sin Chew)

Traffic And Infrastructure Concerns

Residents also worry about increased congestion, with the development expected to bring more than 3,000 new residents to an already busy area.

“Imagine hundreds of vehicles entering and exiting daily on narrow roads we share,” said resident Mohamed Hakeem Haron.

At a briefing session held by MBPJ, residents submitted formal objection letters while developers presented their plans.

The council has approved the project in principle, with the developer now seeking to modify certain aspects, including road layouts and facility locations.

The residents have been protesting the development since 2020, calling for the construction to be relocated to safer and more suitable locations.

Sejak condo naik menggila, Damansara Perdana is no longer a peaceful place.



Jam memanjang.



I wonder how people from bandar sri damansara & desa park city okay with the traffic after toll🤯 — Syasya 🐯 | Carfluenza🏎️ (@syxsyxhiera) March 6, 2025

A History of Development Battles

This is not the first time Damansara Perdana residents have battled concerns over development projects.

The most notable case was their opposition to the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) highway, which they fought against but was ultimately built anyway.

Residents had raised concerns about the environmental impact, increased traffic congestion, and potential safety hazards the elevated highway would bring to their residential area.

Aku ada time org bantah buat DASH nih. Tgk kesian je. Tp tulah bantah mcm mana pun. Bunting and banner besaq mana pun. Project jalan. Hmmm. https://t.co/jY7E6HvqFm — ozel wednesday (@ozelzaenal) October 15, 2022

Despite years of protests, petitions, and legal challenges by the residents, construction of the DASH highway proceeded as planned.

The highway, which connects Damansara to Shah Alam, cuts through several residential areas in Damansara Perdana, fundamentally altering the character of what was once a quieter suburban enclave.

Now facing another contentious development on unstable slopes, the Empire Residence residents are drawing on their previous experience while hoping for a different outcome.

The community’s persistent advocacy reflects their determination to protect their neighbourhood’s safety and livability, even in the face of past defeats.

Based on reports by Sin Chew and Sinar Harian

