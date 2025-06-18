[Watch] Two Malaysians Shot Dead Outside Cheras Shopping Mall In Gang-Style Execution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two men in their 40s were shot dead outside a shopping centre in Cheras early Tuesday morning, in what police suspect may be a gang-related killing.

At least four gunmen are believed to have been involved in the ambush-style attack, lying in wait for the two men to appear before opening fire.

Dashcam footage circulating on social media appears to show the moment of the attack.

The recording shows a group of men running towards two individuals before opening fire.

Images from the scene show at least two people lying on the ground covered in blood.

According to witnesses, the victims were walking towards their car parked at the shopping centre when the attackers suddenly approached and opened fire.

Deputy Police Chief Confirms Double Murder

According to a statement from Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief DCP Dato’ Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad, the shooting occurred at approximately 12:48 am on Tuesday (17 June) in front of the Viva Home convenience store in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

A police report was received regarding a shooting incident in front of the Viva Home convenience store, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur by a group of men wearing black ski masks travelling in a Perodua Alza vehicle.

Both victims died at the scene from gunshot wounds, with the bodies of both victims found lying in front of their vehicle.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Victims Linked to Organised Crime

Police are currently conducting further investigations to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the shooting, including reviewing closed-circuit television footage to help identify the perpetrators.

Authorities are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact:

Cheras Police hotline: 03-9284 5050/5051

Kuala Lumpur Police hotline: 03-2115 9999

Any nearby police station

Meanwhile, Chinese language media, citing sources, have revealed that both victims had criminal backgrounds and were allegedly prominent gang figures from East Malaysia, specifically from Sibu and Bintulu in Sarawak.

According to the sources, one of the deceased was reportedly involved in a murder case.

The shooting adds to concerns about gun violence, with this being the latest firearms-related incident in the nation.

SEMENTARA itu sekitar pemandangan pada malam tadi semasa satu kes tembakan hingga menyebabkan seorang lelaki maut dan dua lagi cedera, di kawasan Jalan Tun Sambanthan di Brickfields Kuala Lumpur pic.twitter.com/JBTvmINLnR — Legendkiddo (@mohd_escobar) June 14, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

