[Watch] Man Arrested For Upskirt Filming At Ipoh Mall, Claims “Uncontrollable Behaviour”

A man was arrested for allegedly filming upskirt videos at a shopping mall in Ipoh on 15 June (Sunday), with the suspect claiming he suffers from a condition that makes him unable to control his behaviour.

According to a Facebook post by a female user, the incident occurred when her sister was shopping at an Ipoh mall and suddenly turned around to discover a man quickly pulling his phone away from underneath her skirt.

The victim’s boyfriend immediately confronted the suspect, who initially denied the allegations.

The boyfriend then seized the suspect’s phone and forced him to unlock it, revealing a photo gallery filled with upskirt videos and close-up shots of women’s bodies from other victims.

“We immediately informed store staff for help. We’re grateful that the female staff member understood the situation and helped call the police,” the Facebook user wrote.

The staff also mentioned that this person frequently loitered around their store, and they initially thought he was planning to steal merchandise.

Public Ridicules Perpetrator’s ‘Uncontrollable Behaviour’ Claim

The post included a video showing the suspect being monitored by security personnel.

In the footage, the suspect made unclear statements, which the Facebook user later clarified in the comments section – the man claimed he suffered from a medical condition that prevented him from controlling his behaviour.

The suspect’s excuse drew ridicule from the public, with comments including “Can’t sleep without looking up skirts for a day” and “One slap and your hand won’t be able to control itself either.”

The Facebook user urged women to remain vigilant when out in public and to bravely intervene and report such incidents to prevent perpetrators from escaping justice.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that police received the report and the suspect has been remanded until 18 June.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily.

