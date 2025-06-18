Grab Drivers Turn Away Passengers With 9 Suitcases, Public Backs Drivers’ Decision

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Four travellers were turned away by Grab drivers after attempting to fit nine pieces of luggage into two regular cars, sparking an online debate where most people sided with the drivers.

The group had just returned from overseas to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and called two Grab Plus cars to get back to the city.

They were carrying a lot of luggage – four big 28-inch suitcases, two medium 24-inch ones, three smaller 22-inch suitcases, three backpacks, and shopping bags.

But when the Grab drivers arrived, they refused to take the passengers, saying there was too much luggage for their cars to handle safely.

One of the passengers posted about it online, saying the driver even showed them a picture explaining Grab’s rules regarding the amount of luggage regular cars can carry.

Passengers Find Alternative Solution

Even though the passengers tried to suggest ways to squeeze everything in, the drivers stuck to the company rules and wouldn’t budge.

In the end, the travellers had to call friends to help them get home, splitting up the people and luggage between different cars.

The social media post received numerous comments, and most people supported the drivers’ decision to follow the rules.

“They booked the wrong type of car – how is this the driver’s fault?” one person wrote.

Another said, “With that much luggage, they should have booked two 6-seater cars instead.”

Many commenters said passengers need to pick the right car size for what they’re carrying.

Clear Rules Help Everyone

This incident highlights the importance of ride-hailing companies having clear guidelines on the amount of cargo that can be accommodated in various vehicle types.

The rules are in place to ensure everyone stays safe and comfortable during the ride.

Grab offers a range of car sizes to suit different needs, from regular cars to larger vehicles for groups with extensive luggage.

The passenger who shared the story ended by telling others to think carefully about their luggage when booking airport rides, so they don’t get stuck.

Meanwhile, the drivers’ decision to follow Grab’s rules demonstrates that the company prioritises keeping trips safe and ensuring that the service remains suitable for everyone.

Based on original posting by KL Eatify

