Fruit Tax In The Way Of Your Diet Plan? Here Are Some Local Alternatives

Don’t let the new SST scheme on imported fruits stop you from getting your essential nutrients.

by
June 18, 2025

With Malaysia expanding its Sales and Service Tax (SST) to include imported fruits, consumers may face higher prices for popular imports like apples, oranges, grapes, cherries, and berries.

Fortunately, Malaysia has a wide range of locally grown fruits that are delicious, affordable, and often more sustainable. In fact, many locally-grown fruits also provide similar nutrients to the imported fruits that we all love.

Here are some local fruit alternatives compared to their imported counterparts to consider:

Apple alternative: Guava (Jambu Batu)

Crystal guava

The guava, or jambu batu as we call it here in Malaysia, is arguably a healthier alternative to red apples.

According to food and nutrition website Foodstruct, guavas contain more protein, fats, and carbohydrates while containing less sugars. They are also richer in all vitamins and minerals.

Most notably, guavas are significantly richer in vitamin C compared to red apples.

There are many types of guavas grown in Malaysia, with the most commonly consumed one being the Crystal Guava. These are the guavas we typically see at fruits stands, with green skin and white flesh, eaten with a sprinkle of asam (plum) powder.

Another type of guava grown locally is the Red Malaysian guava, which also sometimes known as the Thai Maroon guava. They have a sweet-tart flavour profile and can be typically found in local markets. Red Malaysian guavas are also high in vitamin C, just like Crystal guava and red apples.

Red Malaysian guava

In summary, Malaysian guava is a nutritional powerhouse, particularly rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and protein.

If you’re aiming for more nutrients per bite, especially for immune support and digestive health, guava is superior. But for a milder, sweeter fruit with a softer bite, apples are still great.

NutrientRed Apple (100g)Malaysian Guava (100g)Comments
Calories52 kcal68 kcalGuava is more calorie-dense due to higher sugars.
Carbohydrates13.8 g14.3 gBoth are high in carbs, mostly from natural sugars.
Sugars10.4 g8.9 gApple slightly sweeter.
Dietary Fiber2.4 g5.4 gGuava has more than double the fiber.
Protein0.3 g2.6 gGuava has significantly more protein.
Fat0.2 g1.0 gStill low, but guava has more.
Vitamin C4.6 mg (5% DV)228 mg (250% DV)Guava greatly outshines apple in vitamin C.
Vitamin A3 µg31 µgGuava has more pro-vitamin A.
Potassium107 mg417 mgGuava again wins in potassium.
Magnesium5 mg22 mgGuava provides more.
Calcium6 mg18 mgGuava triples apple here.
Source: versus.com

Orange alternative: Pomelo (Limau Bali)

Tambun pomelo

If you’re a fan of citrus fruits, a good replacement for oranges would be the pomelo.

Also known as limau bali, pomelos are slightly lower in calories and sugars, and richer in potassium and vitamin C, compared to oranges.

However, oranges are higher in fiber, calcium, and vitamin A and as far as taste goes, orange is sweeter and juicier, while pomelo is milder, drier, and often slightly bitter or tangy. But don’t be put off by that; there are many great recipes that use pomelo to make delicious dishes with its flavour profile.

Pomelos are primarily grown in the regions of Perak, Kedah, Johor, Melaka, and Kelantan, although Perak, specifically in Tambun, is renowned for its high-quality pomelos. The unique limestone-rich soil in Tambun is believed to contribute to the juiciness and sweetness of the pomelos grown there.

NutrientOrange (100g)Pomelo (100g)Comments
Calories47 kcal38 kcalPomelo is slightly lower in calories.
Carbohydrates11.8 g9.6 gOrange is higher in natural sugars.
Sugars9.4 g7.5 gOrange is sweeter.
Dietary Fiber2.4 g1.0 gOrange has more fiber.
Protein0.9 g0.8 gAlmost equal.
Fat0.1 g0.0 gBoth are fat-free in practical terms.
Vitamin C53.2 mg (59% DV)61 mg (68% DV)Pomelo slightly edges out.
Vitamin A225 IU (11 µg)8 IU (0.4 µg)Orange has more vitamin A.
Potassium181 mg216 mgPomelo wins here.
Calcium40 mg4 mgOrange has 10x more calcium.
Magnesium10 mg6 mgOrange has more magnesium.
Source: versus.com

Grape alternatives: Langsat or Duku

Langsat, also called lanzones.

Grapes are great to snack on while watching TV or as a healthy dessert after a meal, but now that it’s going to be taxed under the new SST scheme coming into effect on 1 July, you could consider langsat or duku as alternatives.

Both langsat and duku are both types of fruits from the Lansium domesticum species.

Langsat has a sweet-tart flavour that is slightly citrusy, and refreshing. It is rich in fiber, potassium, and contains mild levels of vitamin C – making it a healthy, low-calorie tropical snack.

Duku on the other hand is sweeter and has denser flesh. They’re a good source of vitamins A, B and C, and contains minerals such as calcium, iron, and potassium.

Just like grapes, these two alternatives are great if you’re looking for small fruits with moderate amounts of vitamin C and high in potassium to snack on.

NutrientGrapes (Vitis vinifera)Langsat (Lansium domesticum)Duku (Lansium parasiticum)
Calories69 kcal57 kcal57 kcal
Carbohydrates18 g14 g14 g
Sugars15 g10 g9 g
Dietary Fiber0.9 g2.3 g2.0 g
Protein0.7 g1.0 g1.0 g
Fat0.2 g0.2 g0.2 g
Vitamin C10.8 mg9 mg9 mg
Potassium191 mg~275 mg~275 mg
Source: versus.com

Cherries alternative: Rambutan

Another fruit called pulasan is closely related to rambutan.

Cherries and rambutan share almost the same amount of calories, carbohydrates, and sugars. However, rambutans have much higher vitamin C content while cherries beat rambutans with higher amounts of potassium.

Although rambutans are slightly higher in calories, they are better for immune system support and bone health thanks to its higher content of vitamin C and calcium.

Cherries are generally sweet, juicy, and has a mild tartness in its flavour. Rambutans on the other hand are also sweet but has a floral lychee-like fragrance and a slight acidic tang.

Being a tropical fruit, rambutans are locally grown in Malaysia and are available all year long. Alternatively, you could also opt for pulasan which is a fruit closely related to rambutan and is rich in antioxidants.

NutrientCherries (sweet)Rambutan (tropical)
Calories63 kcal68 kcal
Carbohydrates16 g16.5 g
Sugars13 g13.2 g
Dietary Fiber2.1 g0.9 g
Protein1.1 g0.9 g
Fat0.2 g0.2 g
Vitamin C7 mg20.9 mg (35% DV)
Potassium222 mg42 mg
Calcium13 mg22 mg
Iron0.4 mg0.35 mg
Source: versus.com

Strawberry alternatives: Sapodilla (Ciku)

Sapodilla is a local treat with sweet, malty and caramel-like flavours.

Although they’re not direct alternatives, swapping out strawberries for sapodilla (ciku) is more of a choice of indulgence.

For one, ciku is much higher in calories and natural sugar which in a way, gives a boost of energy. They’re also very high in fiber, making it excellent for digestion. Besides that, ciku contains more iron and healthy fats compared to strawberries.

When it comes to flavour, those who have tried ciku will know how irresistible the sweet, malty, caramel-like flavour is.

Ciku is a popular tropical fruit in Malaysia and is widely cultivated, particularly in states like Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

NutrientStrawberries (Fragaria × ananassa)Sapodilla (Manilkara zapota)
Calories32 kcal83 kcal
Carbohydrates7.7 g19.9 g
Sugars4.9 g14.7 g
Dietary Fiber2.0 g5.3 g
Protein0.7 g0.4 g
Fat0.3 g1.1 g
Vitamin C58.8 mg (98% DV)14.7 mg (24% DV)
Calcium16 mg21 mg
Potassium153 mg193 mg
Iron0.4 mg0.8 mg
Source: versus.com

Choose local fruits, support local farmers

By choosing local fruits, you’re supporting Malaysian farmers, avoiding higher taxes, and reducing your carbon footprint from long-distance imports.

Check your local wet markets or pasar tani (farmers markets) for the freshest and cheapest locally-produced fruits. It’s as easy as asking your local fruit trader for “buah-buahan tempatan”.

