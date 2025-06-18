Fruit Tax In The Way Of Your Diet Plan? Here Are Some Local Alternatives

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With Malaysia expanding its Sales and Service Tax (SST) to include imported fruits, consumers may face higher prices for popular imports like apples, oranges, grapes, cherries, and berries.

Fortunately, Malaysia has a wide range of locally grown fruits that are delicious, affordable, and often more sustainable. In fact, many locally-grown fruits also provide similar nutrients to the imported fruits that we all love.

Here are some local fruit alternatives compared to their imported counterparts to consider:

Apple alternative: Guava (Jambu Batu)

Crystal guava

The guava, or jambu batu as we call it here in Malaysia, is arguably a healthier alternative to red apples.

According to food and nutrition website Foodstruct, guavas contain more protein, fats, and carbohydrates while containing less sugars. They are also richer in all vitamins and minerals.

Most notably, guavas are significantly richer in vitamin C compared to red apples.

There are many types of guavas grown in Malaysia, with the most commonly consumed one being the Crystal Guava. These are the guavas we typically see at fruits stands, with green skin and white flesh, eaten with a sprinkle of asam (plum) powder.

Another type of guava grown locally is the Red Malaysian guava, which also sometimes known as the Thai Maroon guava. They have a sweet-tart flavour profile and can be typically found in local markets. Red Malaysian guavas are also high in vitamin C, just like Crystal guava and red apples.

Red Malaysian guava

In summary, Malaysian guava is a nutritional powerhouse, particularly rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and protein.

If you’re aiming for more nutrients per bite, especially for immune support and digestive health, guava is superior. But for a milder, sweeter fruit with a softer bite, apples are still great.

Nutrient Red Apple (100g) Malaysian Guava (100g) Comments Calories 52 kcal 68 kcal Guava is more calorie-dense due to higher sugars. Carbohydrates 13.8 g 14.3 g Both are high in carbs, mostly from natural sugars. Sugars 10.4 g 8.9 g Apple slightly sweeter. Dietary Fiber 2.4 g 5.4 g Guava has more than double the fiber. Protein 0.3 g 2.6 g Guava has significantly more protein. Fat 0.2 g 1.0 g Still low, but guava has more. Vitamin C 4.6 mg (5% DV) 228 mg (250% DV) Guava greatly outshines apple in vitamin C. Vitamin A 3 µg 31 µg Guava has more pro-vitamin A. Potassium 107 mg 417 mg Guava again wins in potassium. Magnesium 5 mg 22 mg Guava provides more. Calcium 6 mg 18 mg Guava triples apple here. Source: versus.com

Orange alternative: Pomelo (Limau Bali)

Tambun pomelo

If you’re a fan of citrus fruits, a good replacement for oranges would be the pomelo.

Also known as limau bali, pomelos are slightly lower in calories and sugars, and richer in potassium and vitamin C, compared to oranges.

However, oranges are higher in fiber, calcium, and vitamin A and as far as taste goes, orange is sweeter and juicier, while pomelo is milder, drier, and often slightly bitter or tangy. But don’t be put off by that; there are many great recipes that use pomelo to make delicious dishes with its flavour profile.

Pomelos are primarily grown in the regions of Perak, Kedah, Johor, Melaka, and Kelantan, although Perak, specifically in Tambun, is renowned for its high-quality pomelos. The unique limestone-rich soil in Tambun is believed to contribute to the juiciness and sweetness of the pomelos grown there.

Nutrient Orange (100g) Pomelo (100g) Comments Calories 47 kcal 38 kcal Pomelo is slightly lower in calories. Carbohydrates 11.8 g 9.6 g Orange is higher in natural sugars. Sugars 9.4 g 7.5 g Orange is sweeter. Dietary Fiber 2.4 g 1.0 g Orange has more fiber. Protein 0.9 g 0.8 g Almost equal. Fat 0.1 g 0.0 g Both are fat-free in practical terms. Vitamin C 53.2 mg (59% DV) 61 mg (68% DV) Pomelo slightly edges out. Vitamin A 225 IU (11 µg) 8 IU (0.4 µg) Orange has more vitamin A. Potassium 181 mg 216 mg Pomelo wins here. Calcium 40 mg 4 mg Orange has 10x more calcium. Magnesium 10 mg 6 mg Orange has more magnesium. Source: versus.com

Grape alternatives: Langsat or Duku

Langsat, also called lanzones.

Grapes are great to snack on while watching TV or as a healthy dessert after a meal, but now that it’s going to be taxed under the new SST scheme coming into effect on 1 July, you could consider langsat or duku as alternatives.

Both langsat and duku are both types of fruits from the Lansium domesticum species.

Langsat has a sweet-tart flavour that is slightly citrusy, and refreshing. It is rich in fiber, potassium, and contains mild levels of vitamin C – making it a healthy, low-calorie tropical snack.

Duku on the other hand is sweeter and has denser flesh. They’re a good source of vitamins A, B and C, and contains minerals such as calcium, iron, and potassium.

Just like grapes, these two alternatives are great if you’re looking for small fruits with moderate amounts of vitamin C and high in potassium to snack on.

Nutrient Grapes (Vitis vinifera) Langsat (Lansium domesticum) Duku (Lansium parasiticum) Calories 69 kcal 57 kcal 57 kcal Carbohydrates 18 g 14 g 14 g Sugars 15 g 10 g 9 g Dietary Fiber 0.9 g 2.3 g 2.0 g Protein 0.7 g 1.0 g 1.0 g Fat 0.2 g 0.2 g 0.2 g Vitamin C 10.8 mg 9 mg 9 mg Potassium 191 mg ~275 mg ~275 mg Source: versus.com

Cherries alternative: Rambutan

Another fruit called pulasan is closely related to rambutan.

Cherries and rambutan share almost the same amount of calories, carbohydrates, and sugars. However, rambutans have much higher vitamin C content while cherries beat rambutans with higher amounts of potassium.

Although rambutans are slightly higher in calories, they are better for immune system support and bone health thanks to its higher content of vitamin C and calcium.

Cherries are generally sweet, juicy, and has a mild tartness in its flavour. Rambutans on the other hand are also sweet but has a floral lychee-like fragrance and a slight acidic tang.

Being a tropical fruit, rambutans are locally grown in Malaysia and are available all year long. Alternatively, you could also opt for pulasan which is a fruit closely related to rambutan and is rich in antioxidants.

Nutrient Cherries (sweet) Rambutan (tropical) Calories 63 kcal 68 kcal Carbohydrates 16 g 16.5 g Sugars 13 g 13.2 g Dietary Fiber 2.1 g 0.9 g Protein 1.1 g 0.9 g Fat 0.2 g 0.2 g Vitamin C 7 mg 20.9 mg (35% DV) Potassium 222 mg 42 mg Calcium 13 mg 22 mg Iron 0.4 mg 0.35 mg Source: versus.com

Strawberry alternatives: Sapodilla (Ciku)

Sapodilla is a local treat with sweet, malty and caramel-like flavours.

Although they’re not direct alternatives, swapping out strawberries for sapodilla (ciku) is more of a choice of indulgence.

For one, ciku is much higher in calories and natural sugar which in a way, gives a boost of energy. They’re also very high in fiber, making it excellent for digestion. Besides that, ciku contains more iron and healthy fats compared to strawberries.

When it comes to flavour, those who have tried ciku will know how irresistible the sweet, malty, caramel-like flavour is.

Ciku is a popular tropical fruit in Malaysia and is widely cultivated, particularly in states like Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

Nutrient Strawberries (Fragaria × ananassa) Sapodilla (Manilkara zapota) Calories 32 kcal 83 kcal Carbohydrates 7.7 g 19.9 g Sugars 4.9 g 14.7 g Dietary Fiber 2.0 g 5.3 g Protein 0.7 g 0.4 g Fat 0.3 g 1.1 g Vitamin C 58.8 mg (98% DV) 14.7 mg (24% DV) Calcium 16 mg 21 mg Potassium 153 mg 193 mg Iron 0.4 mg 0.8 mg Source: versus.com

Choose local fruits, support local farmers

By choosing local fruits, you’re supporting Malaysian farmers, avoiding higher taxes, and reducing your carbon footprint from long-distance imports.

Check your local wet markets or pasar tani (farmers markets) for the freshest and cheapest locally-produced fruits. It’s as easy as asking your local fruit trader for “buah-buahan tempatan”.

