[Watch] Singaporean Cyclist Dies In Johor After Pothole Fall Leads to Trailer Collision

A 42-year-old Singaporean cyclist was killed after being struck by a trailer near Jalan Gunung Pulai, Kulai, this morning.

Kulai District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the accident occurred at 9:45 AM when the cyclist, who was riding with three others, hit a pothole and fell onto the road.

“A 41-year-old local trailer driver travelling to Singapore to deliver stones could not avoid the fallen cyclist in time,” Tan said in a statement.

The cyclist suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The trailer driver was uninjured.

Investigation Underway, Videos Surface Online

The victim’s body has been taken to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for autopsy.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Two videos of the incident have circulated online – one, recorded by the trailer driver, shows the cyclist trapped under his vehicle, and another, by a passing truck driver, who commented on the heavy peak-hour traffic in the area.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Ruslan Mohamed at 013-3063710 or visit the Kulai District Police Traffic Investigation Division.

Public Weighs In on Cyclist Rights and Road Safety

The accident has drawn online commentary regarding road safety regulations and cyclist rights.

One social media comment suggested that the family may face challenges in seeking legal recourse.

The commenter made specific claims, stating that while laws exist allowing claims against the Public Works Department (JKR) for accidents caused by damaged or potholed roads, bicycles aren’t vehicles that can be used on highways unless there are special bicycle lanes.

Nevertheless, this statement should be treated as public opinion rather than a definitive legal fact, as traffic law and liability issues require case-specific legal analysis by qualified professionals.

Legal Questions Surround Cyclist Rights

It is also argued that the driver can’t be charged because this was an accident caused by road damage rather than driver negligence.

At the same time, cyclists are advised to avoid highways without dedicated bicycle lanes.

Such views reflect ongoing discussions about road usage rights between motorists and cyclists, particularly on highways lacking cycling infrastructure.

Malaysian traffic laws generally permit cycling on public roads, but with certain restrictions and guidelines.

Ini antara benda yang aku selalu tak faham. Tak buat laluan basikal, bising. Dah buat laluan basikal, tak guna. Kena langgar, bising cakap tak berperikemanusiaan. Lepas tu conpare dengan jalanraya di luar negara. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n0JxgkJ27Q — Doakan Afil Kaya Raya 🇲🇾🌺 (@AfilSyazwan) August 28, 2021

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

