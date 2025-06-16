[Watch] Man Drags Puppy Behind Motorcycle, Leaves Trail Of Blood

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An elderly man in Sungai Petani, Kedah, turned a 4-month-old puppy into roadkill while it was still alive.

Video footage from social media shows the man riding his motorcycle with the small dog tied to the back, dragging the helpless animal across rough pavement.

The puppy’s paws were scraped raw, leaving blood streaks on the road.

A bystander couldn’t stomach the cruelty and confronted the rider, shouting him down for nearly killing an innocent animal.

The old man’s response? Called his critic the “villain.”

Good Samaritans To The Rescue

When cornered by witnesses, the man admitted the female pup was his—he didn’t want her anymore, and this seemed like a reasonable disposal method.

Good Samaritans then rescued the bloodied animal and rushed it to a vet.

The whole scene unfolded around 4 PM, captured on phone cameras by horrified onlookers who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Social media users are now calling for justice, sharing the footage and number plate details to ensure this animal abuser faces consequences.

Anyone interested in adoption can contact Ginny Teoh.

