[Watch] Car Crashes Through Wall Of Building In Old Klang Road, Plunges From Third Floor

A car wash worker was seriously injured after a customer’s vehicle he was driving plunged from the third floor of a serviced apartment, OUG Parklane, in Old Klang Road on Sunday (15 June).

The victim, a 23-year-old Afghan man, was driving a Toyota Camry when he allegedly pressed the wrong pedal and crashed through the wall before falling.

Based on viral social media videos, the vehicle also crushed several other cars parked below the residential block.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident occurred around 5:38 PM.

Initial investigations found that the man, who works as a car washer, allegedly lost control while trying to park a customer’s vehicle after washing it.

Accelerator Mix-Up Leads to Dramatic Plunge

He allegedly pressed the accelerator by mistake, causing the vehicle to crash through the wall and fall from the third floor before crushing a Proton Iriz and a Perodua Myvi parked below the building.

Police also confirmed that neither of the owners of the crushed vehicles was in their cars during the incident.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT

