[Watch] Alleged Serial Upskirt Photographer Caught By Students In Bukit Bintang, “500GB Of Videos Found”

A group of Malaysian university students who apprehended a man suspected of voyeurism allegedly discovered nearly 500GB of illegal footage on his device.

The confrontation occurred at a junction in Bukit Bintang when students spotted a man walking closely behind a woman with a paper bag positioned suspiciously near her skirt.

Video footage captured the moment vigilantes detained the alleged suspect, who was initially wearing a face mask that came off during the ensuing struggle.

When confronted, the man allegedly attempted to flee but was pursued by the group.

They kept asking what he was shooting and demanding he unlock his phone as he tried to run before they pinned him to the ground until police arrived.

Upon examining his device, the group allegedly discovered what they described as an extensive collection of voyeuristic material, spanning approximately 500GB of storage.

“The dramatic moment came when we realised Android phones can switch between systems, which is why we initially couldn’t find his videos,” one of the students wrote in a social media post detailing the alleged incident.

The group had also allegedly discovered additional incriminating material; gambling websites and betting records on the suspect’s phone.

“Don’t Want Him to Escape Justice” – Students Explain Why They Went Public

With the suspect allegedly being a college student, the incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of such alleged crimes on campuses.

The students noted they observed evidence suggesting the suspect may have had accomplices, particularly warning students from the same university as the suspect to remain vigilant.

“I don’t want this person to return to university and tell others he was arrested for gambling, then continue to get away with it,” the student explained their motivation for sharing the story publicly.

The case has also generated significant discussion on social media, with the original poster clarifying their intentions.

The purpose of posting this video is not to show how capable we are. I just don’t want this kind of person to return to university and escape justice.

In a separate video statement, a woman claimed there were allegedly a few thousand such videos found on the suspect’s phone, with many allegedly showing women who were not wearing safety pants.

The police have yet to comment on the case.

