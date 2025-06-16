Malaysia’s Biggest Amateur Golf Tournament Returns With RM2.7 Million Prize Pool And BMW Hole-in-One Cars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s biggest amateur golf tournament is back with its most impressive lineup yet.

The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) returns for its 32nd year with a massive RM2.7 million in prizes and enough high-end gear to make any weekend warrior drool.

Running from June to October, the tournament will see over 3,600 golfers battle it out across 32 clubs nationwide before 32 finalists duke it out at the prestigious West Course at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on 7 November.

The real eye-candy this year?

Two BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport models worth RM299,600 each, courtesy of new sponsor Auto Bavaria.

(Pix: Facebook: Carlsberg Malaysia)

More Than Just Cars: Vespa Scooters and Premium Golf Gear

That’s right – nail a hole-in-one at the National Final and you could drive home in a brand new Beemer.

“For over three decades, the Carlsberg Golf Classic has stood as a symbol of our dedication to the golfing community. It goes beyond the game – it’s about passion, friendships, and unforgettable moments shared on the green,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

He added that this year they’re proud to raise the bar with unmatched prizes and experiences, believing that great things happen when the love of golf meets the enjoyment of a perfectly brewed Carlsberg.

But the BMWs aren’t the only wheels up for grabs.

Vespa’s throwing in a Primavera (RM19,900) for qualifying round hole-in-ones and a Sprint (RM20,500) for the National Final – both coming with 12 cartons of Carlsberg because apparently nothing says “I just aced a hole” quite like free beer.

(Pix: Facebook: Carlsberg Malaysia)

High-End Equipment Meets Coast-to-Coast Competition

The gear game is strong, too.

Adidas is offering its Dress Like a PRO kit worth RM5,000, while TaylorMade is bringing premium Qi Diamana Blue Irons Sets (RM7,600) and Sport Modern Cart Bags (RM1,490).

Tech nerds will go crazy for Garmin’s Approach R50 Golf Simulator & Launch Monitor, worth RM23,999 – basically turning your garage into a virtual driving range.

The tournament kicks off at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort in Penang and spans 16 clubs in Klang Valley, seven in the South, five in East Malaysia, and four in the North.

Meanwhile, A’Famosa Golf Resort in Melaka makes its return to spice up the Southern leg.

From Grassroots to Golf’s Greatest Tradition

For a competition that started as a way to grow golf from the grassroots up, CGC has evolved into something of a rite of passage for Malaysia’s golfing community.

It’s not just about the scores, though, with prizes like these, everyone’s definitely keeping count.

Want in? Hit up your local golf clubhouse for details or follow @CarlsbergMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

Just remember their golden rule: if you drink, don’t drive.

