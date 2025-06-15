[Watch] Car Crashes Into Mother and Children At Cameron Highlands Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A car accident at the popular Kea Farm market in Cameron Highlands has left a mother and her children injured after a vehicle ploughed into them while they were shopping.

The incident, captured on video by members of the public and widely shared on social media, shows the vehicle crashing into a family gathered around market stalls in the busy tourist area.

In a dramatic turn of events, one of the young children became trapped underneath the vehicle following the impact.

Quick-thinking bystanders immediately rushed to help, working together to lift the car and rescue the child from beneath it.

Police: Driver Suffered Seizure Attack

Cameron Highlands District Police Chief Supt Azri Ramli has issued an official statement regarding the accident.

According to the police investigation, the driver was travelling from the direction of Brinchang when he lost control of the vehicle.

It is believed the driver suffered a seizure attack, causing the car to veer off into the left shoulder of the road and strike several pedestrians.

The accident resulted in injuries to four pedestrians.

All victims received medical treatment at the hospital and have been discharged by the attending doctors.

Fortunately, initial reports suggest that none of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Driver’s Background Checked

Police investigations revealed that the driver had no prior traffic violation records. Initial urine screening tests also came back negative for substances.

However, the driver does have a medical history of a seizure disorder.

A traffic summons has been issued to the driver by the Cameron Highlands District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.

The police have advised the public not to spread unverified information about the incident.

Any information can be channelled directly to the Operations Room (DCC) at 05-4915999 or to any nearby police station and district police headquarters.

Locals Call for Market Relocation Amid Traffic Woes

Kea Farm is a popular destination for both locals and tourists, known for its fresh produce market and strawberry farms.

The area is typically crowded with families and shoppers, especially during weekends and holidays.

According to locals, the area is one of the bottlenecks in Cameron Highlands, affecting the flow of both local and tourist traffic.

Visitors are often forced to park their vehicles haphazardly along the road, which is a primary cause of severe traffic congestion in the area.

Locals have called for the market to be relocated as a solution to address the ongoing traffic and safety issues.

READ MORE: Cameron Highlands’ Traffic Mess: Grand New Roads Planned, But Still No Parking In Sight

READ MORE: [Photos] Cameron Highlands: The Paradox Of Malaysia’s Happiest Place

READ MORE: From Farm To Sky: Cameron Highlands’ “Hanging Gardens” Lead Agricultural Tourism Revolution – But For How Long?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.