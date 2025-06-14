Danish Brewery’s Malaysian Operations Win Gold For Diversity Efforts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Carlsberg Malaysia just scored big at the 2025 SEEK People & Purpose Awards, taking home the Gold Award for Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion after a four-year workplace transformation journey.

The brewery built its approach around four core pillars: Business Priority, Diverse Representation, Equal Opportunities, and Inclusive Culture.

Rather than treating diversity as just another corporate initiative, they made it a strategic business focus.

The results speak for themselves.

Since 2022, the company has maintained 63% female representation on its Leadership Team.

They’ve also rolled out flexible work arrangements, expanded parental leave, and upgraded facilities for employees with disabilities.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s diverse team members showcase the company’s commitment to gender equality. (Pix: Facebook: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Leadership Perspective

If you’re job hunting or evaluating your current workplace, companies with strong diversity programs often deliver better work environments and more advancement opportunities across different backgrounds and skill sets.

Managing Director Stefano Clini emphasised that the company views diversity and inclusion not just as values, but as business imperatives.

He expressed pride in their progress while highlighting excitement for the journey ahead as they continue working to brew a better today and tomorrow for all.

This award reflects our commitment to creating a culture where every voice is

heard, every individual is respected, and everyone has the opportunity to grow.

Beyond the Office

The company’s efforts extend well beyond internal policies.

They celebrate all major festivals, host “Jom! Breakfast with Leaders” dialogue sessions, and partner with organisations like Enabling Academy to support neurodivergent individuals.

They’re also collaborating with LeadWomen and are a pioneer member of the ASEAN Inclusivity Collective.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s People & Culture Director, Choy Yen Li, emphasised that the award is a testament to the collective efforts of the company’s leadership and employees in fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition.

Carlsberg Malaysia hosts “Jom! Breakfast with Leaders” sessions to strengthen employee connections with the leadership team as part of their comprehensive diversity and inclusion initiatives. (Pix: Facebook: Carlsberg Malaysia)

