[Watch] Malaysian Influencer Hits Rock Bottom, Becomes Lalamove Driver To Get Back On Track

A Malaysian influencer, Tommy Kuan from “北西八地 Busybody Channel” went from exploring Malaysia’s hidden food gems to delivering packages door-to-door.

And he’s not ashamed about it.

The popular food vlogger, known for his humorous and engaging style, hit a brutal low in late 2024.

Nothing was working. Pitches got ignored. Creative ideas fell flat.

He stopped filming entirely and spent days rotting at home, watching his bank account drain.

Kuan said in a recent video that he was doing everything wrong.

I realized if I kept this up, I’d run out of money and my mental health would tank.

Getting Back Behind the Wheel

So, he did something practical: he applied to drive for the delivery app Lalamove.

He likes driving anyway, and it beats sitting around being useless.

The gig worked – spending hours alone in his car, delivering stuff around town, helped clear his head.

The routine got him out of the house, while the small but steady income kept him afloat, but most importantly, it gave him time to think.

Some things started making sense again. Inspiration came back.

Now work is trickling back in.

Kuan, who has a background in acting, only delivers a couple of days a week because other projects are picking up.

From Viral to Vindicated

The video about his delivery stint blew up online, with fans cheering him on.

Some cynics accused him of making a sponsored ad for Lalamove, but Kuan shut that down quickly.

I’m a small-time guy. Lalamove wouldn’t come to me for advertising.

He stressed he wasn’t looking for pity—just sharing how he climbed out of a hole.

The lesson? Sometimes the best way forward is to take any job that pays while you figure out what’s next.

