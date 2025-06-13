[Watch] Klang Blast Reveals Alarming Truth: Illegal Carbide Ripening Threatens Consumers Nationwide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fruit shop suspected of using carbide to ripen fruits accidentally caused a massive explosion, resulting in the entire shop being “blown away” and six vehicles parked nearby also unfortunately getting hit.

After the incident, parts of the roof’s zinc sheets, zinc panels and walls were destroyed and collapsed.

Large amounts of fruit were also scattered across the ground in a scene of chaos.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident occurred around 5:21 PM on Thursday (12 June) at Jalan Gudang Nenas in Bandar Baru Klang, Selangor.

Preliminary Findings Point to Carbide as Explosion Trigger

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division Chief, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, revealed that after receiving reports of an explosion at the location, authorities immediately dispatched eight firefighters to the scene to conduct rescue operations.

He said that upon arrival, firefighters discovered that an explosion had occurred at the rear of a fruit shop, covering an area of approximately 70×100 square feet.

Due to the massive explosive force, the fruit shop’s structural framework and walls collapsed.

Police have officially confirmed that carbide powder used for fruit ripening was the cause of the powerful explosion, validating earlier preliminary findings by the fire department.

Calcium carbide (CaC2) can cause explosions, particularly when it comes into contact with water or moisture, resulting in the production of flammable acetylene gas.

Silent Poison: How Banned Carbide Use Puts Consumers at Risk

While the physical explosion made headlines, the real concern lies in the silent health risks posed to consumers who unknowingly purchase carbide-ripened fruits from unscrupulous vendors.

The use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits in Malaysia is not officially banned, but it is highly discouraged due to the health risks associated with its consumption.

Commercial CaC2 contains arsenic (As) and phosphorus as impurities, which can contaminate the fruits.

Despite its dangers, calcium carbide remains a common practice for fruit ripening, underscoring the need for awareness and education on safe handling practices.

There are no specific regulations governing the use of CaC2 in Malaysia’s agricultural practices.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

