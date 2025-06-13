Nearly Half Of Malaysia’s Public School Week Is Islamic Education For Muslim Students, Analysis Shows

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A simple school timetable has become the centre of discussion about Malaysia’s public education system, after a Malaysian author, Preeta Samarasan, shared images sent by a concerned parent whose child attends a government primary school.

The discussion isn’t about what’s being taught – it’s about how much of the school day is dedicated to Islamic religious instruction, and what non-Muslim students do during those hours.

The parent, frustrated by their child’s daily experience, turned to an unlikely source for analysis: ChatGPT.

They asked the AI to calculate exactly how much classroom time was devoted to Islamic studies across the weekly schedule.

When AI Crunches the School Schedule

According to the ChatGPT analysis, the breakdown is stark:

PAI (Pendidikan Agama Islam):

Monday: 2 periods

Tuesday: 2 periods

Wednesday: 2 periods

Thursday: 2 periods

Total: 8 periods

BA (Bahasa Arab – Arabic Language):

Sunday: 1 period

Wednesday: 1 period

Total: 2 periods

TASMIK/TASMO (Islamic Studies Programs):

Monday: 2 periods for Tasmik 2

Monday: 2 periods for Tasmo 2

Total: 4 periods

The final calculation: 14 out of 30 total weekly periods – approximately 46.67% of the school week – dedicated to Islamic studies.

A National Curriculum, Not Just Regional Practice

During PAI classes, non-Muslim children are separated and given Moral Education (Pendidikan Moral) instead.

But during TASMIK periods, according to the parent’s account, non-Muslim students are given colouring activities.

An interesting detail emerged in the Facebook comments: the school week shown starts on Sunday, which initially confused some observers.

Samarasan clarified that this reflects the school calendar in the states of Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, where the school week runs from Sunday through Thursday due to local Islamic practices.

However, she emphasised a crucial point: This is a national syllabus set by the Ministry of Education, not specific to those states. Other schools in other states follow it too, but would start on Mondays.

This means the 46.67% figure isn’t unique to Malaysia’s more conservative northern states – it’s part of the standard national curriculum used across the country.

Beyond Religious Content: The Vernacular Schools Question

The timing of this revelation is particularly significant, given the ongoing political discussions about Malaysia’s vernacular schools – specifically, Chinese and Tamil medium schools that serve as alternatives to the national school system.

Critics have long called for these schools to be shut down in favour of a unified national education system.

Samarasan’s post suggests these alternative schools exist partly because parents are seeking educational options that don’t centre on Islamic instruction.

“The next time you see someone calling for vernacular schools to be shut down in Malaysia, please show them these images,” she writes.

It’s worth noting that non-Muslim students in national schools already receive Moral Education instead of Islamic Religious classes, and can opt for Chinese or Tamil language classes instead of Arabic.

This suggests the appeal of vernacular schools may involve multiple factors, including language of instruction, cultural environment, and pedagogical approaches, beyond the religious curriculum component.

Mixed Reactions and Constitutional Context

The post has prompted parents to share their own experiences, while educators weigh in on the challenges of managing diverse religious needs in public schools.

Some defend the current system as reflecting Malaysia’s constitutional status as an Islamic nation, while others argue for more inclusive approaches that don’t leave non-Muslim students sitting idle during religious instruction periods.

There are three main reasons why Malaysian public schools allocate a significant amount of time to Islamic studies.

First, Islam is constitutionally recognised as Malaysia’s official religion; second, the government prioritises religious education as essential to the national character; and third, there is an emphasis on ensuring students understand Islamic values and principles.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Chinese School Students Labeled ‘Not Very Smart’

READ MORE: The Changing Face Of Malaysian Education: A Chinese School’s Malay Majority

Disclaimer: This article reports on parental observations and public discourse regarding Malaysia’s national curriculum. The analysis presented reflects one parent’s experience and should not be interpreted as criticism of the Ministry of Education’s policies. Parents hold diverse views on religious education – while some seek alternatives, others may prefer or require additional Islamic instruction for their children.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.