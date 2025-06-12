[Watch] The RM7 Miracle: How One Aunty Is Feeding Malaysia On A Budget

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine this: You walk up to a mixed rice stall, grab a plate, and pile on whatever you want – crispy fried fish, spicy sambal dishes, fresh vegetables, even seafood.

The aunty at the counter smiles and says, “RM7, please.”

Sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s happening right now in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

What’s the catch? There isn’t really one.

This Malay aunty has turned the traditional mixed rice game upside down.

Instead of charging per scoop or by weight, she’s gone full buffet-style with a simple rule: RM7, eat whatever you want from 50+ dishes, but don’t waste food or you pay double.

No BS, Just Business Sense

When people asked if she’s losing money, her honest answer was refreshingly simple.

I still make a little profit.

No fancy business jargon – just straight talk from someone who knows her numbers.

Why this matters:

Your wallet: Where else can you get a proper meal with protein and vegetables for less than a McDonald’s combo?

Where else can you get a proper meal with protein and vegetables for less than a McDonald’s combo? Food waste: Her double-charge policy is genius – it makes people think twice about taking more than they can finish

Her double-charge policy is genius – it makes people think twice about taking more than they can finish Community spirit: She’s proving you can run a business with heart without going broke

Swimming Against the Tide

This isn’t just about cheap food.

It’s about an entrepreneur showing that fair pricing and community care can coexist with profit.

In times when everything’s getting more expensive, she’s swimming against the current – and somehow making it work.

At a time when customers have literally gotten into fights over expensive mixed rice portions, when restaurants are being fined for jacking up prices without justification, this aunty is proving there’s another way.

While others are squeezing every ringgit out of struggling customers, she’s chosen to build loyalty through fairness.

The real winner?

Every working person, student, and family is looking for an honest, filling meal that won’t break the bank.

