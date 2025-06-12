SPM Student Suspected Of Killing Teacher Mother Over Exam Pressure In Melaka Family Tragedy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a suspected break-in at a quiet suburban home in Melaka this morning (12 June) has morphed into something far more sinister—and tragically familiar.

The “robbery” that left primary school teacher Wen Qiu Yan (transliteration), 51, (transliteration) and her eldest son Lin Wen Kai (transliteration), 21, dead in their blood-soaked living room wasn’t the work of outside intruders.

It was her own 17-year-old son, armed with a knife he’d been carrying in his school backpack.

The kid was three months away from his SPM exams—and his mother’s constant criticism had apparently pushed him past his breaking point.

Police investigations suggest the teenager was waiting for the perfect moment to strike while his teacher-mother slept.

Brother Walks Into Deadly Scene, Becomes Second Victim

Around 5 AM, as the 17-year-old was allegedly stabbing his mother to death, his 21-year-old brother walked in on the carnage.

The older brother—the same one who’d discovered the “robbery scene” hours earlier, according to initial reports—became the second victim, stabbed multiple times in the neck, waist, and back.

The family’s youngest, a 13-year-old, tried to resist when his brother ordered him to leave.

He ended up stabbed and bleeding on the street outside their home in Taman Rambai Mutiara, though he survived and remains in intensive care at Melaka Hospital.

This wasn’t some heat-of-the-moment explosion as police found CCTV footage and evidence suggesting premeditation.

The suspect, who tried to destroy evidence after the killings, according to investigators, is now facing murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police confirmed the suspect was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the attack.

The Weight of Expectations in a Grieving Household

The tragedy highlights the devastating consequences that can emerge when academic pressure reaches breaking point, especially in families already struggling with loss.

Wen spent her career teaching other people’s children, only to have her own son allegedly turn that academic stress into a weapon against her.

Six months ago, the family had already been devastated when the father—a chef—died from illness, leaving Wen to raise three boys alone.

Now two more are dead, one is fighting for his life in the hospital, and the surviving son faces a potential death sentence.

The house in Bukit Rambai, where forensic teams spent hours collecting evidence, has become a monument to how quickly family pressure can turn lethal.

READ MORE: Shocking Murder In Melaka: Teacher And Son Found Dead, Youngest Injured

READ MORE: Parents Seek Answers Following Daughter’s Tragic Death At Kuen Cheng High School

READ MORE: Authorities Want School To Provide Report On Student’s Alleged Academic Pressure

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.