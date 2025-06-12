Shocking Murder In Melaka: Teacher And Son Found Dead, Youngest Injured

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian Chinese primary school teacher and her eldest son were found dead at their home in a suspected robbery.

This murder case was discovered around 5 AM on Wednesday (11 June) at Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai in the suburbs of Melaka City.

The deceased were the 51-year-old Wen Qiu Yan (transliteration) and her 21-year-old eldest son Lin Wen Kai (transliteration).

According to investigations, at the time of the incident, the deceased’s second son had stayed out overnight the previous night.

He returned home at 5 AM this morning to prepare to drive his younger brother to school, when he discovered the murder case.

Police Launch Investigation into Family Deaths

The victims were reportedly found dead in the living room, while the youngest son was injured in the back and sent to the hospital for treatment, with bloodstains scattered throughout the scene.

Police arrived at the scene around 6 AM to conduct investigations.

Local MCA leaders and a friend of the deceased also arrived at the scene to understand the situation.

As of 9 AM this morning, the forensic team remains at the location, led by Melaka Deputy Police Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah.

Wen and her husband had three sons, and after her husband, who worked as a chef, passed away from illness six months ago, the female deceased lived in the house with her three sons.



Based on original reporting by China Press and Malaysia Gazette.

