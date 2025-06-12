Local Film Gantung No Longer Screening In GSC After One Weekend, Malaysians Cry “Wajib Tayang” But What Is It?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian cinemas screen many blockbuster movies over weeks, and sometimes months, to offer as many movie-goers as they can a chance to watch the most anticipated films at the time.

However, triple-A mega Hollywood films tend to overshadow local films which many Malaysian directors and producers have worked hard on. This is why a certain framework exists to push Malaysian-made movies in cinemas and ensure they get as many eyeballs on them as they could over a specific time period.

Recently, a Malaysian movie director took to social media to appeal to local cinemas that is halting her movie’s screening in its halls after just one week of runtime.

Nadia Mohammad Hatta, better known as Nadia Khan, tweeted to Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) and Tanjung Golden Village (TGV) asking them to not halt the screening of her movie Gantung: Musketeer Code after just one week.

Nadia then highlighted that her film should be screened over at least two weeks as it is protected under the “Skim Wajib Tayang“.

“Please listen to the audience for Gantung: Musketeer Code. Many have not had the chance to watch it because they were busy with Hari Raya Haji.

“At least extend it to this weekend. Don’t pull it out after only a week,” she said.

Based on our checks, GSC has stopped its screening of Gantung: Musketeer Code. However, it is still available at TGV cinemas, at least until 18 June, for now.

The Mandatory Screening Scheme

So what is Skim Wajib Tayang? As its name suggests, the mandatory screening scheme is a regulatory framework administered by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia, otherwise known as FINAS.

Introduced via FINAS regulations in June 2005, it mandates cinemas screen qualified local or joint-venture Malaysian films in their main halls for at least 14 consecutive days.

The scheme’s main goals are to protect Malaysian-made films from being overshadowed by foreign blockbusters (in terms of timing and number of screens), as well as ensure local films receive prime theatrical exposure – especially during the crucial weeks after their release.

This scheme is not automatic. Filmmakers, producers can submit an application six months prior to their movies’ cinema release date. This is then subject to approval by Finas.

As for Gantung: Musketeer Code, it does fall under Skim Wajib Tayang.

Guaranteed 2 weeks?

As mentioned, FINAS stipulates a 14-day mandatory screening in cinemas’ main halls under this scheme.

But here’s the twist – if after 4 days, less than 30% of the seats are filled, the movie can be moved to a smaller screen. And if it drops below 15% after just 3 days? The cinema can choose to pull the movie entirely.

But, cinemas can also choose to keep screening despite low numbers.

We’ve reached out to GSC to get their take on this movie specifically but have not received a reply at press time.

Skim Wajib Tayang is basically the government’s way of giving Malaysian films a fighting chance – locking in screen time, pushing for better stories, stronger marketing, and keeping the local film scene buzzing with healthy competition.

Numbers paint a picture

On FINAS’ website, you can take a look at the movies that fall under Skim Wajib Tayang and how much they made at the cinemas.

As of 29 May this year, there have been 30 movies screened which were approved under Skim Wajib Tayang for 2025.

Of the 30, only one movie did not hit the two-week screening period.

Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure was screened for 7 days and collected RM6,776.30 with only 429 audiences.

The other 29 movies were screened for at least 14 days with the highest number of days going to Blood Brothers: Bara Naga (updated as of 11 June) at 58 days. Fun fact: it is still screening in some cinemas. The movie has collected RM73,453,172.04 so far.

Crowd favourite Ejen Ali The Movie 2 is still going strong at 13 days with a collection of RM39,075,374.79.

