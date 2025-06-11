[Watch] Two Girls Help Uncle Push Car In Rain, Malaysia Applauds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two young women in Kota Bahru, Kelantan, have become internet heroes after CCTV footage showed them jumping out of their car in heavy rain to help push an elderly man’s broken-down Perodua Kancil at a traffic light.

The heartwarming clip has gone viral across Malaysian social media, with one Facebook post alone garnering over a million views.

The footage is straightforward: an elderly man’s car stalls at a busy junction during a downpour.

Two young women, who had just been picked up from a bus stop, immediately got out to help push the vehicle.

After getting the car moving, they sprint back to their ride, clearly worried about beating the traffic light change.

The whole incident takes less than a minute, but it has captured the attention of Malaysians who are praising the girls’ quick thinking and willingness to get soaked helping a stranger.

What Caught Everyone’s Attention

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments ranging from heartfelt thanks to marriage proposals from hopeful parents.

But being Malaysian cybercitizens, they’ve also found some unexpected things to focus on:

Multiple users are genuinely impressed by the CCTV clarity – “Kelantan has the clearest security cameras in Malaysia!” one person noted.

“I kept replaying the part where they run back – so funny watching them stumble, but the traffic light was still red so they made it,” laughed one commenter.

The Beauty of Unscripted Kindness

What makes the video particularly endearing is how genuine it feels.

The girls clearly weren’t expecting to be filmed – their awkward sprint back to the car and obvious relief at making it before the light changed shows this was just spontaneous kindness, not a staged good deed.

Parents in the comments are already trying to arrange meetings: “These girls who helped the uncle, please show yourselves – my mother wants to meet you,” wrote one hopeful matchmaker.

While helping push a stalled car might seem like basic courtesy, the video has struck a chord because it shows young people stepping up without being asked.

In heavy rain, no less, getting completely drenched in the process.

The elderly man got his car moving, the girls got soaked but made it back safely, and Malaysia got a reminder that small acts of kindness still happen every day – they just don’t always get caught on camera.

