[Watch] Foreign Couple Cuts Queue At Family Mart, Gets Into Fight With Malaysian Uncle As Security Guard Watches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A foreign couple suspected of cutting queue at a convenience store sparked public anger and got into a dispute with a local man, leading to both parties fighting outside the store after a heated argument.

A video of the incident went viral on Facebook, showing a young foreign couple allegedly cutting queue while shopping, which angered other customers.

A middle-aged Malaysian Chinese man approached the couple to reason with them, but the young pair responded by threatening to take photos of the man and making intimidating remarks, escalating the conflict.

The situation further deteriorated when both sides challenged each other to fight outside the store.

Convenience Store Argument Ends in Restraint

Based on the accents heard in the video, the young couple, who continuously argued with store staff and other customers in both Chinese and English, is believed to be foreigners.

The dispute between the two men suddenly escalated into physical shoving as they moved outside the convenience store.

The two men grappled with each other in the scuffle, with the young couple initially ganging up on the middle-aged man.

However, the young man eventually gained the upper hand due to his youth, strength, and larger build, pinning the Malaysian to the ground before restraining him with his arm around his neck.

The viral video then ends abruptly, leaving the outcome of the conflict unresolved.

Notably, a security guard was present during the incident but remained a passive observer throughout the confrontation.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.