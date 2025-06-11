[Watch] Church In Cheras Catches Fire With Soaring Flames, Firefighters Face Water Shortage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A church in Taman Midah, Cheras, caught fire with flames soaring high into the sky.

Firefighters temporarily faced water supply issues and had to source water from fire hydrants located approximately 500 meters from the disaster site.

Fortunately, the fire did not result in any casualties.

The fire broke out at around 8 PM on Tuesday (10 June) at the Lutheran Church.

Fire Causes 80-90% Destruction, Water Supply Issues Hamper Rescue Efforts

Due to the fierce flames, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deployed personnel from Hang Tuah, Tun Razak, and Cheras stations to rush to the scene, including volunteer firefighters.

During the firefighting operation, they temporarily faced the problem of three nearby fire hydrants having no water supply, forcing them to turn to fire hydrants located about 500 meters from the scene.

Firefighters took approximately one hour to bring the fire under control.

Ambulances were also summoned to the scene to handle any emergency situations.

The fire caused 80 to 90 per cent destruction and was successfully brought under control at around 9:21 PM.

The cause of the fire and the total amount of losses are still under investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department’s Forensic Unit.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press and Kosmo.

