RM30 For Mixed Rice? Customer Shocked, But Boss Says “You Took Too Much”

A Johor Bahru man got the shock of his life when his mixed rice meal cost him RM30.20, and now both sides are fighting it out on Facebook.

The customer posted photos of his “expensive” meal on Facebook, showing what appeared to be a normal portion of curry chicken, braised pork, egg, and vegetables served with rice.

From push cart to open an outlet. On and off eating thier famous fried chicken for 10 years..until Yesterday really kana slap..RM30. 20.

The frustrated customer questioned the pricing after asking the vendor three times to confirm the RM30.20 bill, which she said included SST.

He pointed out that his wife’s portion of one meat and two vegetables only cost RM13, making him wonder how his braised pork, one egg and one extra meat could cost RM17 more including SST.

The customer admits he didn’t ask for prices upfront—a rookie mistake that cost him dearly.

Photo Doesn’t Tell Full Story

The boss lady fired back with a detailed breakdown:

Braised pork: RM15 (customer took more than two scoops)

Extra rice: RM4

Curry chicken: RM6

Braised egg: RM1.50

Curry vegetables: RM4

Chinese tea: RM1

Service tax: RM1.70

Total: RM30.20

She explained that the photo doesn’t accurately represent the actual portion size.

The rice is covering some of the meat. I wanted to take a photo myself but the customer looked angry, so I didn’t.

Online Debate: Fair Price or Highway Robbery?

Meanwhile, the Facebook post has gone viral, with the public divided between the two opinions: “always ask prices first” and “RM30 for mixed rice is crazy expensive.”

A commenter defended the restaurant owner, pointing out that the customer took 10 pieces of braised pork at RM1.50 per piece, which alone cost RM15.

He argued that the RM30.20 total was reasonable, especially considering Malaysia’s reputation for having some of the world’s most expensive pork prices.

The lesson? When in doubt, ask the price before you pile on that extra scoop.

This follows another recent incident where a university student in Malaysia complained that a plate of RM18 mixed rice was “too expensive”, to which the owner defended the price by showing CCTV footage of the man rearranging the food before snapping a photo.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

