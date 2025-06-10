[Watch] Malaysia’s Basikal Lajak Crisis: When Children’s Games Turn Deadly

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, police are dealing with an unusual type of offender: children and teens caught riding modified bicycles without brakes.

For years, authorities have arrested many young “basikal lajak” riders during targeted operations and impromptu situations.

These young detainees, riding bikes stripped of essential safety equipment on elevated highways, have been caught on overhead passes and main streets, including right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

In one incident, police forced dozens of detained children to line up and perform ketuk-ketampit (squat exercises) as punishment.

More recently, some children broke down in tears when confronted by officers, underscoring the emotional impact of these enforcement actions.

If anything, continued police arrests and mounting accidents demonstrate that traditional enforcement alone cannot address the underlying appeal these activities hold for young people.



Social Media Glorification

But here’s where the story gets complicated: many of these dangerous activities are being celebrated online.

Social media are flooded with basikal lajak content that treats dangerous riding as entertainment, with videos regularly going viral and accumulating millions of views.

Some social media accounts dedicated to this culture have tens of thousands of followers, showcasing organised gatherings where modified bikes take over the streets.

The content creates a feedback loop where children see exciting videos, modify their own bikes, and then post footage to gain social media attention.

Each viral video potentially inspires dozens more children to join the trend.

The Bigger Picture

The parallels between basikal lajak culture and Malaysia’s infamous mat rempit motorcycle scene are impossible to ignore.

Both groups enjoy modifying their rides, socialising in large groups, and performing daring stunts that capture people’s attention.

This makes you wonder: Do kids who start with modified bicycles eventually graduate to motorcycles when they get older? Nobody has yet proven this connection, but the pattern seems familiar to many Malaysians.

What is obvious is that both groups are comprised of young people seeking thrills. They want to feel the rush of speed, show off to their friends, and be part of something exciting – even if it means breaking traffic rules.

Right now, police keep arresting these kids, and accidents keep happening, but Malaysia still can’t figure out how to solve this problem. It’s not as if there’s a single bad guy to blame or a straightforward fix that will work.

The real challenge is not only stopping people from getting hurt but also understanding why these activities are so appealing to young Malaysians in the first place.

Lest We Forget

The tragic consequences of basikal lajak culture were starkly illustrated in a case that gripped Malaysia.

In 2023, a young Malaysian woman, Sam Ke Ting, was acquitted of charges related to the deaths of eight teenagers in a basikal lajak accident, as the Court of Appeal set aside her previous conviction for reckless driving.

The 2017 incident occurred at 3 am in Johor Bahru, where she drove into the teenagers.

Before her acquittal, Sam faced a six-year prison sentence and a fine for dangerous driving as of April 2022, indicating the severity of the initial legal outcome and the complex questions surrounding responsibility in such tragic circumstances.

The parents involved in the case have expressed that their children were good boys, reflecting their desire to defend their memory amid the tragedy.

However, critics have responded with harsh condemnation, arguing that the parents were aware their children possessed modified bicycles and regularly rode them on highways, yet failed to intervene until tragedy struck.

These critics contend that the parents should acknowledge their fault and accept responsibility for their negligence.

Dah budak melayu je main basikal lajak kat highway pukul 3 pagi ni mmg lah majoriti yg terkorban tu melayu.



ada nampak budak cina main basikal lajak kat highway tak pukul 3 pagi? Tak ada sebab depa semua tahu anak diorg kt mana malam²



Nampak beza tak mentaliti parents kat situ https://t.co/4J0bDJ0TnL — faez (@fzbhr8) October 12, 2021

