Taiwanese Woman Complains Malaysian Food Is ‘Not Fit For Human Consumption’

What started as a simple vacation complaint turned into an international incident that taught everyone a lesson about watching what you post online.

A Taiwanese couple decided to explore Malaysia in late May, spending their time like typical tourists.

They snapped photos at Kuala Lumpur’s famous twin towers, walked around historical sites, and tried the local food scene.

Everything seemed normal until their last day.

Picture this: You’re at the airport, tired from travelling, maybe a bit homesick.

The woman decided to vent her frustrations on social media. But instead of saying “I miss home cooking,” she wrote something much worse: calling Malaysian food unfit for people to eat.

I want to go back to Taiwan to eat ‘human’ food.

The controversial social media post that sparked international outrage: The Taiwanese tourist’s airplane selfie accompanied by her declaration that she would “never return to Malaysia” and wanted to go back to Taiwan to eat “human” food, implying Malaysian cuisine was unfit for human consumption. (Pix: Oriental Daily)

Digging the Hole Deeper

As if that wasn’t bad enough, she kept complaining to friends online:

“Malaysian food is terrible, everything’s just mixed together”

“Everything’s way too salty”

“I’d rather eat instant noodles three times a day”

Even complained about visiting historical monuments, saying, “Why am I looking at other people’s monuments? I don’t even know who these people are!”

Here’s where things got interesting. Malaysians saw these posts and were not having it.

The comments spread like wildfire across Malaysian social media. People were sharing screenshots, expressing their anger, and defending their beloved local cuisine.

Damage Control Mode

Realising she’d stepped into a hornet’s nest, the woman quickly backtracked.

She deleted the offensive “human food” comment and attempted to soften her message to “Food not suiting your taste is really painful,” even adding #ILoveTaiwan to show her affection.

This whole mess reminds us of a simple truth: when you’re visiting someone else’s home (or country), it’s probably best not to insult their cooking, especially not on the internet where everyone can see it.

Different places have different tastes, and that’s perfectly okay. A little respect goes a long way, whether you’re travelling across town or the world.

The timing made it even more awkward – many people have been praising Malaysia as one of the best places for Taiwanese to migrate to, citing its friendly culture, affordable living costs, and diverse food scene that many Taiwanese actually love.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily.

