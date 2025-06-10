Senators In Malaysia: Understanding The Role Of Dewan Negara In Parliament

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When most people think about politics in Malaysia, they usually picture Members of Parliament (MPs) debating in the Dewan Rakyat or the Prime Minister addressing the nation.

However, there is another important group of lawmakers who quietly help shape the country’s laws and policies: the senators in the Dewan Negara, Malaysia’s upper house of Parliament.

Malaysia has a two-chamber parliamentary system, made up of the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) and the Dewan Negara (Senate).

While the Dewan Rakyat is made up of MPs who are elected by the public during general elections, the Dewan Negara consists of senators who are either appointed or selected through a different process. The role of these senators is not as widely known, but they play a key part in how laws are made and reviewed in the country.

How are senators appointed?

There are a total of 70 senators in Malaysia. Of these, 26 are chosen by the state legislative assemblies – two from each of the 13 states. The remaining 44 are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Four of these represent the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, while the others are selected from various fields such as education, business, public service, or civil society. This combination is meant to ensure that different sectors and regions of the country are represented in the lawmaking process.

What is required to be a senator? And how long can you be one?

To become a senator, a person must be a Malaysian citizen and at least 30 years old. They must be of good character, not bankrupt, and not convicted of serious criminal offences. Most importantly, they should have something valuable to contribute – whether it’s experience in public service, professional knowledge, or community leadership.

Senators serve a term of three years and may be reappointed once, allowing for a maximum of six years in total. Unlike Members of Parliament, who have to face elections and campaign for public support, senators are not elected by the general public. This gives them a degree of independence from political pressures, allowing them to focus more on reviewing and debating legislation thoroughly.

The role and responsibilities of a senator

So, what exactly do senators do? Their main job is to review laws passed by the Dewan Rakyat. When a new bill is approved by the lower house, it doesn’t go straight to becoming law. It must first pass through the Dewan Negara, where senators examine it in detail.

They can debate the bill, suggest changes, and ask for clarifications. While they cannot block a law permanently, they can delay its passage and raise important concerns. This gives time for reflection and can help prevent poorly written or rushed laws from going through unchecked.

Senators can also raise issues that matter to their states or communities, especially topics that might not get enough attention in the Dewan Rakyat. Because many appointed senators come from professional or civil society backgrounds, they often bring specialized knowledge or speak up for underrepresented groups.

That said, the Dewan Negara does have its limitations. It cannot introduce money bills like the national budget, and if it rejects a bill, the Dewan Rakyat can still pass it again after a short waiting period. In other words, the Senate acts as a second opinion – not a final verdict – on proposed laws.

Providing balance and clarity behind the scenes

Dewan Negara chamber. Image: Wee Hong

Even though senators don’t have the spotlight like MPs often do, their work behind the scenes helps ensure that Malaysia’s laws are balanced, carefully considered, and represent the interests of a wide range of people. They provide a layer of expertise and review that supports the democratic process, making sure that legislation goes through more than just a single round of debate.

In short, a Malaysian senator is a key part of the country’s lawmaking system. Whether appointed or selected by state assemblies, senators serve as guardians of thoughtful legislation. They bring diverse voices to the table and play a quiet but important role in making sure the laws that affect all Malaysians are fair, sensible, and inclusive.

A few notable senators of Malaysia

Dato’ Abdul Rahman Yassin was the first Dewan Negara President from 1959 to 1968. His son, Tun Dr. Ismail Abdul Rahman, became the second Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia under former Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

Datuk Mutang Tagal, who recently passed away in May 2024, was the 20th president of the Dewan Negara and the first Orang Ulu (ethnic people in northeastern Sarawak) to serve as a senate president.

Mutang Tagal’s appointment as senator was a milestone for indigenous representation at the national level. Image: Instagram | @datukmutangtagal

Datuk Dr Ras Adiba Radzi is a former senator who represents persons with disabilities. Appointed in May 2020, she uses a wheelchair and champions the rights of disabled Malaysians, advocating for inclusive policy and better accessibility nationwide.

Sources: Official Portal of Parliament of Malaysia, Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Inter-Parliamentary Union,

