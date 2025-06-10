Is Malaysia The New Taiwan? The Expat Debate Dividing Social Media

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Threads post has got everyone talking and dividing opinions online.

While most people dream of moving to traditional powerhouse destinations like the US or Australia, there appears to be a quiet exodus of Taiwanese people heading somewhere completely unexpected: Malaysia.

The post boldly claims that Malaysia is “just right” for Taiwanese expatriates.

Not too fancy, not too basic – just perfectly adequate.

But the three reasons behind this migration trend? They’re not what you’d expect.

Reason #1: Your Money Goes Further (Like, Way Further)

Here’s where it gets interesting. The post breaks down the brutal math of Taiwanese living costs: dropping NT$40,000-50,000 monthly (roughly RM6,000) is considered normal.

But flip that script in Malaysia, and suddenly NT$20,000-30,000 (about RM4,000) covers your entire lifestyle.

The kicker? That cramped Taipei studio apartment money can get you a full-floor condo in Kuala Lumpur – complete with swimming pool, elevator, gym, and often a parking spot thrown in for good measure.

It’s like financial arbitrage, but for your entire life.

Reason #2: Lost in Translation? Not Here

Forget language barriers.

Whether you’re haggling at the wet market, getting a health check-up, or dealing with banking bureaucracy, chances are someone speaks either Chinese or English.

For Taiwanese expats, it’s like having a linguistic safety net wherever you go.

An elderly Malaysian Chinese man reads a Chinese-language newspaper in an Ipoh kopitiam. In Malaysia, many people speak Mandarin, especially in areas with significant Chinese communities, making it easier for Taiwanese visitors to communicate. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Reason #3: The Art of Slowing Down

Malaysia offers something money can’t buy in Taiwan’s hustle culture: space and time.

Slower city rhythms, humid but comfortable weather, and room to actually breathe.

It’s particularly appealing for remote workers or those eyeing semi-retirement – imagine sipping tea on your balcony, watching the sunset without the constant urban pressure.

The rolling green hills of Janda Baik in Pahang, where many well-heeled residents have chosen to live while commuting to Kuala Lumpur for work. In the background, part of the Genting Highlands development can be seen nestled among the forested peaks. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Calling BS on the Dream

The comments section tells a different story, and it’s messy: real talk from actual residents paints a more complex picture.

One Malaysian user dropped a reality bomb with a 10-point breakdown of what newcomers should actually expect:

Government services primarily in Malay

Significant cultural adjustments across three major ethnic groups

Longer commute distances, limited public transportation outside of KL,

And, yes, genuine safety concerns about phone snatching and bag theft

Every place has good and bad. The most important thing is knowing clearly what you and your future want.

Malaysia’s multi-racial setting might not be as straightforward for Taiwanese to adapt to, as seen in this diverse crowd gathered at McDonald’s in Bukit Bintang – a snapshot of the complex cultural landscape that differs significantly from Taiwan’s more homogeneous society. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When Locals Set the Record Straight

One Malaysian resident with a Taiwanese spouse bluntly advised, “Don’t come if you’re from Taipei – you’ll regret it.”

Another pointed out the irony: “I’ve seen tons of Malaysians (Chinese) going to Taiwan for university and work, but never heard of the reverse.”

The exchange rate argument also got challenged.

One user noted that when they visit Taiwan with Malaysian ringgit, everything seems super cheap, questioning how the currency conversion actually benefits Taiwanese expats.

The Reality Behind the Hype

What started as a simple lifestyle comparison has evolved into a fascinating cultural mirror.

Some see Malaysia as an affordable escape from Taiwan’s high-pressure environment.

Others view it as an unrealistic romanticising of expat life.

The truth? It’s probably somewhere in between.

Based on reports, the number of Chinese nationals settling in Malaysia has nearly doubled over the past three years, with estimates ranging from 150,000 to 200,000 as of last year.

Warga China menetap di Malaysia naik mendadak sejak 2022 hingga 2024.



Sekitar 200,000 ribu warga China "dikesan menetap" di Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/bceJRp1yAC — encik mimpi (@encikmimpizz) August 6, 2024

Not Singapore, Not Perfect – And That’s the Point

Malaysia isn’t marketing itself as the next Singapore, and maybe that’s exactly why some people find it appealing.

Sometimes “just right” beats “perfect” – especially when perfect comes with a price tag most people can’t afford.

Whether this represents a genuine trend or just social media chatter remains to be seen.

But one thing’s certain: the conversation has people on both sides of the South China Sea thinking about what “home” really means – and what they’re willing to trade to find it.

This is Malaysia:



– 0% tax on foreign income until 2036

– Nearly half the cost of living of Singapore

– Tiered nomad visa: Silver, Gold, Platinum (5, 15, 20 years)



Many consider it one of THE global hidden gems.



Here are 7 reasons why Malaysia is SE Asia’s best-kept secret: pic.twitter.com/SyHTRxZLTL — Alessandro Palombo (@thealepalombo) December 17, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.