Worker Discovers Dying Cat In Sealed Box At Cyberjaya Recycling Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine cleanup at the Cyberjaya Recycling Centre turned into a heartbreaking discovery when a worker found an adult cat sealed inside a small box, struggling for its life among discarded trash.

The recent incident has ignited widespread outrage across social media after details of the abandonment were shared online.

According to the worker who made the discovery, the cat was found in critical condition, barely breathing inside the confined space.

What made the situation particularly disturbing was the evidence left behind.

Alongside the dying cat, the worker discovered cat litter boxes and cat food, suggesting the owner had been caring for multiple pets before deciding to abandon this one in such cruel circumstances.

The boxes reportedly contained the owner’s name and address, leading to swift identification of the person responsible.

Social media users quickly identified the location as Puchong, with many calling for the individual to be held accountable for their actions.

Swift Rescue and Recovery Efforts

The cat, later named by rescuers, was immediately taken for veterinary treatment.

According to updates shared online, the animal received vaccinations for skin conditions and is currently recovering from its ordeal.

A contact number (018-3836440) has been provided for anyone interested in adopting the cat once it fully recovers from the traumatic experience.

The story has generated intense reactions across social media platforms, with users expressing disgust at the cruelty involved.

The Dark Side of Pet Ownership: When Love Turns to Cruelty

The deliberate sealing of a living animal in a confined space represents not just abandonment, but what many consider torture.

Many have called for the perpetrator to face legal consequences, with some suggesting reports should be filed with both police and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

The case also highlights a disturbing trend of pet abandonment, where owners choose cruel disposal methods rather than seeking proper rehoming solutions or surrendering animals to shelters.

Reach out to local animal welfare organisations, such as PAWS Malaysia and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), to see if they can take in the abandoned pet.

There are also numerous Facebook groups and online communities in Malaysia, such as Malaysia Pets 4 U Adoption, where individuals assist in rehoming pets, particularly cats and dogs in need of new families.

Wehhh ada orang buang kucing ke? 😭 ada tali kat leher tpi dia dah lari sebab nampak kucing lain lalu tadi



📍KTM/LRT Abdullah Hukum pic.twitter.com/hsbKvzdycW — zatyyy 🐻❤️‍🩹 (@puffydamie) May 19, 2025

READ MORE: Family Abandoning Cats Triggers Conversation About Responsibly Giving Up Pets

READ MORE: Abandoned Dogs Rescued From Heartbreaking Conditions In Port Dickson Bungalow

READ MORE: Dogs Abandoned In Gunny Sacks, Good Samaritan To The Rescue

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.