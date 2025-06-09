[Watch] Singaporean Driver Goes Berserk In Johor Traffic Jam, Gets Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean driver found himself in hot water with Malaysian authorities after a road rage incident in Johor was caught on video and went viral online.

The 40-year-old man was arrested following what appears to be a heated confrontation over a traffic situation.

According to reports and social media posts, the incident began during Saturday afternoon traffic in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah.

A Malaysian couple in their BMW were caught in slow-moving traffic, with cars ahead frequently stopping and starting.

Like many drivers in similar situations, they used their horn to signal their frustration.

However, the driver of a Singapore-registered Toyota Altis behind them allegedly took issue with this, pulling up alongside their vehicle to question why they weren’t moving forward.

From Words to Physical Confrontation

When the Malaysian driver explained that traffic ahead was the cause of the delay, the situation reportedly escalated.

According to witness accounts, the Singapore driver disputed that any horns had been sounded and allegedly made comments about the BMW.

The exchange of words continued to intensify, with both drivers eventually getting out of their vehicles.

Video footage shared on social media shows what appears to be a verbal confrontation between the two men.

The situation allegedly turned physical when the Singapore driver reportedly kicked the BMW, causing damage to the vehicle.

The incident was recorded by the Malaysian driver’s girlfriend, who posted the videos on Facebook, where they quickly gained widespread attention.

Swift Police Action and Formal Charges

Police acted swiftly on the matter.

They arrested the Singapore driver around 6:20 PM the same day after receiving a police report at 3:01 PM.

According to a statement by Johor Bahru North District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, the 40-year-old suspect has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

He faces charges under Section 426 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 509 for allegedly insulting someone’s dignity.

Online Reactions and Legal Reality Check

The viral videos got people talking online, with most folks scratching their heads over how a simple traffic jam turned into such a mess.

Many couldn’t believe someone would get so worked up over something every driver deals with daily.

The whole thing shows how easily road rage can get out of hand, especially when you’re driving in another country where their laws are the ones that count.

The individual now faces a Malaysian judge in court, as police continue to investigate the incident—a reminder that “in anger a person does foolish things,” and that momentary rage can lead to lasting consequences under the law.

